Juventus, Boey new name in defense

Sacha Boey ended up in the crosshairs of Juventus. The news comes from the Turkish media, according to which the Bianconeri have targeted the Galatasaray central defender. Several Premier League clubs have already shown interest in the player. Giuntoli, always attentive to young prospects, wants to understand the room for maneuver on this class of 2000 who has impressed many in Turkey. His name is one of many that the Bianconeri are following in this phase of the transfer market.

Kjaergaard to Juventus: 25%

Maurits Kjaergaard, midfielder born in 2003 for Salzburg, he is one of the most popular names for the midfield of the future. The Danish costs around fifteen million and, in a recent interview, he admitted that he would like to leave Austria in the summer to try his hand at a more competitive championship. According to the portal calciomercato.com, Inter would also be interested in the player. Kjaergaard could represent an important brick in the club’s reconstruction.

Boey alla Juventus: 20%

Sacha Boeya French central defender with a Cameroonian passport, is one of the strong points of Galatasaray which has forcefully returned to the fore also in Europe with the qualification for the next Champions League. Galatasaray starts from a valuation of 22 million euros. So far all the offers received have been less than 20 million and the player has remained in Turkey. The Bianconeri are monitoring the situation because Boey is a profile they really like.

From Paul to Juventus: 10%

From Spain they relaunch the news of an interest in the Juventus per Rodrigo DePaul. According to what we read, the Bianconeri are thinking about the former Udinese player for January, with the idea of ​​proposing a loan with right of redemption. At the moment it is difficult to hypothesize that the Colchoneros will accept a similar proposal, also because De Paul is a cornerstone of Simeone’s team. It remains to be seen whether the Spaniards will open up to a transfer of the player in the future.

Davide Luciani