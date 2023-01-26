TURIN. Juventus’ open training session reserves a nice surprise for the three hundred fans present: Leonardo Bonucci is also on the grass under the grandstand. The captain, forced to stop in mid-December due to an inflammation of the adductor tendon, participates in all the exercises and final matches, confirming that he is now close to recovery. Absent Pogba and Vlahovic, who however will participate in the test with the Next Gen in the early afternoon, dress rehearsal for the return to competitive activity: the French midfielder, who underwent surgery on his meniscus, has not yet made his debut this season, the Serbian centre-forward, suffering from pubalgia, has been absent since 25 October and has never been used since the World Cup where he has cut out 71 minutes. In the gym De Sciglio, Cuadrado and Rugani.

In the first practice match that concludes the session, followed by the managers Cherubini and Pessotto, Bonucci’s “pinks” took the lead through Milik, but then overtaken by the “greens” with goals from Alex Sandro – today’s birthday -, Di Maria (brace ) and Chiesa: the final 4-1. Allegri, initially behind Szczesny’s goal, in turn enters the pitch to follow the action from within, give loud instructions on the movements and correct them with sporadic interruptions in the game. In the second practice match, with the men rotated, again “green” scored this time with Kean and with Locatelli, author of a splendid stunt. Close to the Danilo net, however stopped by a feat by Szczesny. Applause, in the end, for the whole team