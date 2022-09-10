Home Sports Juventus boss Elkann: Be patient to rebuild the team
Juventus boss Elkann: Be patient to rebuild the team

Live it, September 10. Juventus shareholder John Elkann recently accepted an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. He analyzed Juventus’ prospects in the Champions League and the league this season. He is full of confidence in the team.

You are a shareholder of Juventus, are you confident that Juventus will win the league again this season and play well in the Champions League?

“At the moment I’m very confident, I’m sure Juve can. Because Juve are going through a new cycle, which has happened many times in the 100-year history of my family being closely linked to the Juventus jersey. In 2023 my family will be Celebrating 100 years with Juventus, a world record…and a strong bond passed down from generation to generation.”

“Patience to rebuild after each cycle. The team has changed a lot, but Allegri, who led the team, knows the club very well, its tenacity and character. We expect a competitive league with surprises , like Atalanta, the Champions League is tough, English football is getting stronger and stronger, they have the biggest and best share of the market. Obviously, in this transitional phase, the right steps are needed to start over. Sadly, I Haven’t seen Juve at full throttle yet.”

Thanks to your commitment, Juventus completed an excellent transfer window and Allegri’s squad has reached the heights of Europe’s top clubs.

“Against Paris, Juventus had no fear on the field. Except for the first 20 minutes, Juventus played on par with the favourites to win the Champions League. The performance against Paris has convinced me and encouraged me more. Now we need to do our best, but It takes a bit of luck too. I think injuries have had a big impact on us.”

Juventus used to rely on some superstars in order to win the championship as soon as possible, but also on young people.

“It’s consistent. All cycles are born from a team with a mix of local young talent and proven superstars. Like Miretti, Fagioli, Gatti can be in Di Maria with experienced masters like this Growing around, the Angels will make a great contribution to the team. This is the path Juventus has always followed to start a new cycle.

