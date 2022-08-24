Rabiot’s goal canceled for offside, Kostic fails the knockout blow The bianconeri in search of solutions for the attack do not express themselves with continuity

The disordered but at least strong-willed Juve of the second half, after a bad first fraction, is not enough to break the resistance of Sampdoria. Marassi’s 0-0 is the mirror of the current Juventus difficulties, in game crisis and still looking for restorative resources on the market. An uphill evening for the Turin players: ready to go and Sampdoria on 7 ‘devours a huge scoring ball. Sabiri serves Leris with a nice pass cut, evading the uncertain Bremer but the tip, one meter from the goal, throws at Perin who deflects on the crossbar. Devilish Blucerchiati and Juve struggling to play. It takes a mistake by Augello in the 13th minute to animate the bianconeri: the defender gets a ball stolen by Cuadrado who, however, hits Audero in full.

With the passing of the minutes, the push of the neo-Juventino Kostic grows and at 22 ‘calls Audero to a deviation over the crossbar. Match in balance: Sampdoria is density in the median and Juve is forced to skip the midfield with difficult throws for the block Vlahovic. In the bianconeri enmeshed by the Genoese (well Rincon and Djuricic) the only ideas come from the sparkling Kostic. Heavy yellow for Djuricic and Locatelli at 43 ‘.

It starts again and Allegri sends De Sciglio to the field in place of Alex Sandro, who was booked at the end of the fraction. Vlahovic’s flashes (only three balls touched in the entire first half) in the 50th minute: left to the side after a good start. Samp offensive in the 55th minute: Leris frees himself from a decentralized position and sends to the back. Huge risk for Locatelli who at 57 ‘, already booked, gets hard on Caputo. At 61 ‘Allegri replaces the messy Mc Kennie with Miretti. In the 65th minute, the Var canceled a goal from Rabiot for a clear offside by Vlahovic at the beginning of the action. Samp a bit on the ropes, Giampaolo in the 67th minute inserts the playmaker Verre in place of the bruised Rincon. Other fresh Sampdoria forces (defending around their backward leader Colley) in the 72nd minute: inside Villar and Murru for Djuricic and Augello. Juve, always rather slow, still tries and Allegri tries to give weight to the attack in the 77th minute: Kean in place of Cuadrado.

Counter move by Giampaolo at 78 ‘: Quagliarella takes over Caputo. Allegri’s last move in the 84th minute: Rovella on the pitch for the opaque Locatelli. Race broken up by changes: disorder reigns supreme. Rovella just tries it in the 87th minute: high shot over the crossbar. Dangerous Quagliarella a minute later: imprecise lob on the bottom. Last gasp in full recovery: Audero denies Kostic, served by Kean, the coup in extremis. –