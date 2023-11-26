Juventus budget 2022-23: loss of 123 million

The Juventus SpA shareholders’ meeting approved the 2022-2023 budget with a loss of 123 million. The Club also approved the share capital increase of 200 million euros.

The data that were released at the end of October by the Board of Directors showed a loss of 75.1 million emerging from the analysis of the financial situation at 30 September, “significantly higher than the pro-quota of that expected for the entire financial year”.

The capital increase, as had already been announced by the Juventus club, should approximately be carried out in the first quarter of 2024. In the meantime, Exor, the majority shareholder of Juventus, took steps to advance, on 27 October, its share, equal to approximately 80 million.

Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero, during the shareholders’ meeting, declared: “This year the team is there and is running: in the next round there will be an extraordinary match, we are sure to return to playing in the cups”.

“We will write other pages of history of this glorious club – added the Juventus number one – and as regards the UEFA provision, we have adapted to what was decided by giving up the Conference League: we would not have been able to afford two or three years without European cups.

The sentences are respected, we defended ourselves in the competent offices and if you tell me that we dropped our pants, I say that we paid 700 thousand euros and we closed the game.”

