Juventus, Calvo-Allegri tug of war: who wins?

Massimiliano Allegri is very close to the breaking point with the Juventus. Second Tuttosport the coach allegedly argued heavily with the head of the sports area, Calvo after the elimination against Sevilla. Among the reasons for friction there would also be the choice of the future DS. Calvo is doing everything to bring Giuntoli to Juventus, while Allegri would not want to lose the power he had in the last period and would like the definitive promotion of Giovanni Manna, former Ds of the Under 23 and currently also responsible for the first team. Allegri’s nervousness and his statements in the pre-Empoli conference show how the coach feels more and more alone.

Allegri away from Juventus: 70%

John Elkann will decide whether to confirm the trust ad Allegri or turn the page. The technician had been invested with great responsibility immediately after the cyclone that had led to the resignation of Agnelli and the board of directors. However, the results were not up to par and many players have now abandoned the coach. At this point a reflection is called for. The impression is that if Giuntoli arrives, Allegri will be kicked out. The game is open, but Allegri’s bench is no longer as solid as it was some time ago. It is true that if Juventus decided to be sacked, they would find a coach worth 10 million net a year on the payroll, but it is also true that keeping him still on the bench risks losing much more money given that in two years he has worsened the whole sports part with poor results.

Giuntoli to Juventus: 50%

Cristiano Giuntoli he is intensifying contacts with De Laurentiis to free himself from Naples. Second tuttomercatoweb.comthe blue executive would have found a five-year agreement with Calvo and would be pushing to start his next professional adventure. De Laurentiis, however, also scalded by the Spalletti affair, seems less inclined to free his manager and could even ask Juve for compensation to let him go. The problem is that the Juventus club is in a hurry and has no intention of arm wrestling with Napoli. For this reason, the more time passes, the lower the chances of seeing Giuntoli as DS.

Manna alla Juventus: 50%

Giovanni Manna could be the buffer solution of the Juventus in case you don’t get to Giuntoli. In this case, Allegri’s confirmation would be automatic given the relationship between the former Juventus Under23 sports director and the coach. Manna has the advantage of knowing the Juventus environment well, but his experience at great levels is practically nil. In fact, relying on him would mean continuing to navigate on sight, without any planning.

Palladino to Juventus: 30%

Paolo Berlusconi recently declared that the Juventus would contact Raphael Palladino for the Juventus bench. The Monza coach has denied any kind of contact, but it is clear that something is there. Palladino is on a list of possible coaches drawn up by Giuntoli for the Juventus bench. It would be a coach with Juventus DNA, but with innovative and courageous ideas with which to open a new cycle. This is why the name of him is being considered. Even the relative inexperience at high levels would not be seen as a handicap given that the goal is to rebuild, hitting the Champions League and laying the foundations for a sustainable future.

Tudor alla Juventus: 20%

The rumors that would like Igor Tudor as Juventus coach do not stop. Also in this case there have already been contacts. Tudor he has more experience than Palladino and has done well both in Verona and in Marseille, but he also has a reputation as an iron sergeant and the risk of him going into conflict with some of the players is real. However, he knows the Juventus environment because he was both a player and Pirlo’s assistant. For this reason his candidacy remains.

David Luciani