The Chief Football Officer of Juventus Francesco Calvo spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport in the pre-game of Nantes-Juventus and in addition to talking about the Europa League match, he commented on the capital gains affair, anticipating the timing of the Juventus appeal to the Guarantee College: “We will present it within the first days of next week within the set deadlines. The affair has upset us, but now the team is focused on the pitch and on the results”