“We are evaluating the appeal on the closing of the curve, while we will not appeal on the disqualification of Cuadrado, this to be clear”. Thus the Cfo of Juventus Francesco Calco to the microphones of Dazn before the match with Lazio. “On the disqualification of the Curva, first of all I would like to reiterate that Juventus has always been very actively engaged in the fight against racism and in social inclusion policies, this is very important for us. We welcomed the disqualification of the Curva with surprise for various reasons.From what we have read in the documents of the federal prosecutor’s office, the chants would have been heard from the 35th minute of the second half and therefore we are amazed that no one has asked us to activate the anti-racism procedure which is a procedure codified by federal legislation. which we would have had to suspend the match and give the announcer’s warnings if they had warned us, but we weren’t warned The second reason is that Juventus’ commitment and Juventus’ collaboration in identifying and disqualifying the culprits was not taken into consideration “And I would like to reflect on the regulations: Juve-Inter was a Coppa Italia match, not included in the season ticket. Season ticket holders will pay for the match against Napoli who have nothing to do with certain episodes,” added Calvo.