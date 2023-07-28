Juventus-Carlos Augusto, contacts with Monza: operation linked to possible exits

A whirlwind of left wingers could change the market for Juventus. Sassuolo, in fact, is one step away from Viña della Roma, an operation that unlocked the sale of Kyriakopoulos, a green-and-black winger, to Monza. This in turn could free Carlos Augusto: on the Brazilian left-handed winger there is the interest of Inter – should Gosens come out – but also della Juventus. In the last few days the bianconeri have had several contacts with the red and whites to understand the situation related to the player.

Operation linked to the exit of one or more left wingers

Should one or more left wingers leave Juventus could decide to make an important investment in that area of ​​the pitch and aim for Carlos Augusto. Still uncertain, in fact, the future of Luca Pellegrini on which there is the interest of Lazio, as well as that of Andrea changewhich may be outgoing, and Alex Sandro.

