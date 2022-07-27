Vlahovic, absent against Chivas, will make his debut alongside the new signing Di Maria The possible forfeit of Pogba still hides the physiognomy of the team

Torino

Champions League trials. It’s early, of course, the preparation is in its early stages and summer football always shines with fake gold, but the friendly match against Barcelona scheduled for tonight in Dallas (2.30 am, direct from Dazn) retains the charm and suggestions of the big dates.

We could go further, frame a Superlega prologue especially since the Summer Tour will be completed by the match with Real Madrid, without forgetting the Dallas lunch between presidents Agnelli, Laporta and Perez, tenacious keepers of the project, but it would mean extending a bridge on a future yet to be written, while the great cup, dream and obsession, is just around the corner. And Juve, which has the duty to fight for the Scudetto (copyright by Allegri), wants to return to being the protagonist after a string of disappointments, three expulsions in a row in the quarter-finals for other against opponents that are theoretically not irresistible. Showcase for an improved team in terms of quality and experience which, however, can only be partially discovered.

Against Chiavs, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria were on the field, this time the French midfielder goes towards forfeit – nothing serious, but as a precaution, after the pain in his right knee accused in training, medical and technical staff evaluate the opportunity of the rest -, but the Serbian striker will be there and it will be interesting to see him duet for the first time with Fideo.

The duo-goal multiplies expectations, colors promises, lights up hopes, not only because they break into the hearts of the fans, but because they seduce and convince football men of different roles and generations, unanimous in considering them perfect on a tactical level. “Angel is Vlahovic’s ideal twin – said Gigi Buffon, his partner at PSG – because he loves scoring but also enjoys triggering his teammates: he knows how to support and supply them, he is a generous assist-man, and tactically he gives balance to the team. “. Fabio Capello used the same term, “ideal”. Massimiliano Allegri is not a Taliban of the form, but in this first phase he models the basic 4-3-3, imagining Di Maria and Chiesa on the sides of Vlahovic: tomorrow Kean will complete the trident, as in the first part of the season until the ‘former Florentine will not fully recover, alternating in particular with Alvaro Morata, first choice to integrate the attack beyond the gossip about Firmino and Anthony Martial.

In training, both at Continassa and these days at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Di Maria and Vlahovic have already revealed an excellent understanding, but obviously with Barcelona the exam will be more conclusive than ever. The same can be said for the renewed defense, no longer Chiellini, in these days in retreat but as a visitor having chosen the Californian city to experience an eprience in the Major Soccer League, and de Ligt: well, tonight Leonardo’s debut is also expected. Bonucci, another big player left on the bench in the first American match against the Mexicans in Guadalajara, perhaps for the first time paired with Gleison Bremer: the Brazilian, in particular, will experience an unprecedented emotion, having personality and quality to stop any striker – ask to Vlahovic himself, to Dzeko or Giroud -, but being short of international experience: adding up the Copa LIbetadores, the South American Cup and the Europa Legue he does not touch the ten appearances, and the Champions he will try tonight has never smelled it. –