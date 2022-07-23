Las Vegas (United States), 23 July 2022 – It is an Under 23 victory for the Juventus in the first release of the American tour. At the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Old Lady (wearing the newly unveiled all-black second jersey) beats the Mexicans 2-0. Guadalajara Sports Club. The decisive goals bear the signature of two boys from the Serie C team: Yes, Graca in the first half e Companion at the end of the game. I’m also taking the stage Of Mariaalready on the ball as demonstrated with some plays, e Pogba, both holders. At rest Bonucci, McKennie e Vlahovicwhile the debut of Bremer. The next appointment, against a decidedly more difficult opponent like the Barcelonais scheduled for the Italian night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Dallas.

Da Graca unlocks it

Despite a convinced start by the Chivas of Guadalajara, the first conclusion is of the Juventus brand: at 8 ‘Pogba tries to surprise the far defender Rangel, who takes refuge in the corner. The goal of Yes, Graca, who takes advantage of Rangel’s rejection on Gatti’s header (which also ended up on the post) to inflate the net. Pogba and Di Maria are looking for each other and often find themselves as in the 13th minute, when the Frenchman serves the Argentine in the area, on whose attempt the intervention of a defender is essential. The game, although at a good pace, goes by without great emotions. And then he tries Beans, at 32 ‘, to give the fans what would have been a film library goal, with a shot from over half the pitch that ends its run millimeters from the mirror of the Mexican goal. Before the break there is room for a couple of conclusions by Zaldivar and Cisneros, which do not cause Szczesny particular headaches.

Double Compagnon

The right-footed player is definitely more dangerous than the usual Cisneros, who opens the second half by touching the big target. Second half he sees Allegri change all 11 owners, with Bremer and several young players from the Under 23 inside. And it is precisely one of these who closes the score in the 80th minute: after Barbieri’s dirty shot, the ball ends up between the feet of Companion, who thrusts Jimenez with a grazing right. So the first was good for Juventus, who left Las Vegas and moved to Los Angeles where they will be based in the next few days.

The match report

Juventus-Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0

Juventus: Sczcesny (1 ‘st Perin); Cuadrado (1 ‘st Barbieri), Danilo (1’ st Rugani), Gatti (1 ‘st Bremer), Alex Sandro (1’ st Pellegrini); Fagioli (1 ‘st Aké), Locatelli (1’ st Zakaria), Pogba (1 ‘st Rovella); Di Maria (1 ‘st Soulé), Da Graca (1’ st Cudrig), Kean (1 ‘st Compagnon). Available: Pinsoglio, Garofani, Bonucci, McKennie, Vlahovic. Herds Allegri.

Chivas of Guadalajara: Rangel (1st Jimenez); Sanchez (21’st Mozo), Briseño (29’st Mireles), Mier, Ponce (2’st Olivas); Torres (1’st Yrizar), Garcia (21’st’ Vega); P. Perez (13′ st’ Beltran), Cisneros (21′ st’ Calderon), S. Perez (21’st Alvarado); Zaldivar (1’st Ormeño). Available: Sepulveda, Orozco, R. Gonzalez, J. Gonzalez, Brizuela. There. String.

Referee: Daneon Parchment

Rarely: 10′ Da Graca, 80′ Companion.

