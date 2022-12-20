The Juventus team will take the field for two friendlies in view of the resumption of the championship set for January 4th

The Juventus is preparing to It continued the resumption of the championship, set for 4 January, when the bianconeri will take the field against Cremona . Massimiliano Allegri’s team is training at the JTC to prepare for the second part of the season, still with reduced ranks due to the players’ squad commitments at the World Cup.

While waiting for the last players, the bianconeri have announced the dates for two friendly both scheduled for Allianz Stadium which will follow the one against Arsenal, won on Saturday evening in London for 0-2.

“The bianconeri are expected to have two further tests in the coming days, after the victorious one against Arsenal on Saturday 17 December. Friendlies that will serve to put more minutes in the legs and in both cases Juventus will be the host team. The adversaries? The Croatians of Rijeka and the Belgian formation of Standard Liège. These are the two matches awaiting Massimiliano Allegri’s team: the first, against Rijeka, will be played behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday 22 December at 14:00, the second, against Standard Liège, will be staged on Friday 30 December at 2.30 pm, again at the Allianz which on this specific occasion will open its doors to Juventus fans. Two more matches to be ready on 4 January, the day when the championship will resume and Juventus will face Cremonese away at 18:30.