Morning of medical visits and exams for Angel Di Maria, who left Haifa after 24 minutes due to a muscle injury in his right thigh. The Fideo arrived at J-Medical around 10, heartening the fans present with an encouraging: “I’m fine”. During the day, the diagnosis of the injury and recovery times will be known.

Relapsing Angel

—

Di Maria has already stopped two more times in this first part of the season due to a problem with his left adductor, in addition to the absence of two championship races due to the disqualification remedied after the expulsion of Monza. So far, Fideo has only guaranteed 330 minutes: too few for one of the two stars fished in the summer by the zero-parameter market to raise the level of the black and white squad. Di Maria has taken part in 7 of the 13 games played so far between the championship and the Champions League: never 90 minutes in full.