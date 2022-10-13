Home Sports Juventus, Di Maria is already at J-Medical for exams. The response to the fans: “I’m fine”
Sports

Juventus, Di Maria is already at J-Medical for exams. The response to the fans: “I’m fine”

by admin
Juventus, Di Maria is already at J-Medical for exams. The response to the fans: “I’m fine”

During the day we will know the diagnosis of the muscle injury suffered during the match with Maccabi Haifa and the recovery times

Morning of medical visits and exams for Angel Di Maria, who left Haifa after 24 minutes due to a muscle injury in his right thigh. The Fideo arrived at J-Medical around 10, heartening the fans present with an encouraging: “I’m fine”. During the day, the diagnosis of the injury and recovery times will be known.

Relapsing Angel

Di Maria has already stopped two more times in this first part of the season due to a problem with his left adductor, in addition to the absence of two championship races due to the disqualification remedied after the expulsion of Monza. So far, Fideo has only guaranteed 330 minutes: too few for one of the two stars fished in the summer by the zero-parameter market to raise the level of the black and white squad. Di Maria has taken part in 7 of the 13 games played so far between the championship and the Champions League: never 90 minutes in full.

October 13, 2022 (change October 13, 2022 | 10:52 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  Gu Ailing training injury to give up the new season debut |

You may also like

3-3 draw with Inter Milan and Barcelona are...

Milan offer for Leao, here are the figures....

A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well...

War in Ukraine, unambiguous peace. Bentivogli: “But no...

Inter, Gosens do you remember Eriksen? A goal...

“League of Legends” S12 Official Announcement: Some players...

Djuricic: “Sampdoria, we will save ourselves with Stankovic”

Albertini: “Milan, you need a striker. Serie A...

Zion retires with 11 points, Adebayo 25+5, the...

Apu, Boniciolli in attack shows off the Princeton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy