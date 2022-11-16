Angel Di Maria showed up polished for the national team, with a brace and an assist for Messi in the friendly match against the United Arab Emirates, just a few days before his World Cup debut. Exalting, and not a little, just as he did last August 15 in his debut in Serie A against Sassuolo, before returning to saving mode between muscle injuries (adductor) and the two-match suspension after expulsion in Monza. Residual signs of those physical problems that accompanied him to the break, in reality, not even half: apart from the goals, the Argentine showed a top condition, to the point of being a candidate among the super protagonists in Qatar.

towards the world

—

The striker is back from a disappointing start to the season. His impact on Juve was soft, well below expectations. The commitment was reduced to ten tokens between the league and the Champions League, just one goal and four assists. But above all large parentheses of anonymity, which have weakened – at least until now – the project of Allegri and the management, who have agreed to invest in him for just one season so that he could pass on his experience to the younger members of the group. just as it is doing in the Albiceleste. And instead, especially due to the physical problems that stopped both him and Pogba, Juve had to do without the top players added to the squad last summer. Angel, who has never hidden his desire to end his career at Rosario Central, has recently denied the rumors that he was leaving Turin in January, immediately after the World Cup. He has guaranteed that he will stay at Juve: and in this way he will be able to leave his mark under the Mole, just like he intends to do in Qatar.