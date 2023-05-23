«Juventus? Difficult moment on and off the pitch»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “The moment is difficult, on and off the pitch. Juventus has always faced adversity and always strengthened in adversity. I spoke today with our coach Massimiliano Allegri, he feels the responsibility of our history and is determined with our team to face his next matches to deserve on the field ”. Thus the CEO of Exor, John Elkann, on the sidelines of a meeting at the Bocconi University in Milan. (LaPresse)