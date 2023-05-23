Home » «Juventus? Difficult moment on and off the pitch»- Corriere TV
Sports

«Juventus? Difficult moment on and off the pitch»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Juventus? Difficult moment on and off the pitch»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “The moment is difficult, on and off the pitch. Juventus has always faced adversity and always strengthened in adversity. I spoke today with our coach Massimiliano Allegri, he feels the responsibility of our history and is determined with our team to face his next matches to deserve on the field ”. Thus the CEO of Exor, John Elkann, on the sidelines of a meeting at the Bocconi University in Milan. (LaPresse)

May 23, 2023 – Updated May 23, 2023, 8:14 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Bonec: Juventus performance is no longer stable. Mourinho and Uncle are great but they need good players

You may also like

Wednesday’s gossip: Maddison, Rice, Gundogan, Alvarez, Kane, Kudus,...

Barcelona lose second game after winning title

Melo: “The idea of ​​passing as an underdog...

Inter, Nacho new name in defense

Exuberant celebrations, Kuchta got behind the wheel in...

Bundesliga: Gollowitzer wants to make Austria fit for...

Juve, the revolution is underway: here’s who’s leaving...

Giro d’Italia, lights a smoke bomb and then...

fencing still turned upside down by the return...

Fencing, bronze medal for Carmelo Gurrieri in blind...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy