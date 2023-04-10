The Juventus in the next season he will need important corrections. Defense and midfield seem to be the departments that most need corrections, but nothing is decided in attack either. The future of players like Vlahovic and Di Maria continues to hang in the balance. The latest idea to strengthen the squad comes from the Premier League and to be precise, from Chelsea. The Blues have an extra large squad and will be forced to leave several players in the summer. Furthermore, the Blues are likely to remain out not only of the Champions League, but of the European cups. Logical that the fate of the black and whites at the moment is not better, but polls have been made for two Blues players. Let’s talk about Chalobah e Pulisic. The two have always been dots of the company and in the summer they will change the air.

Pulisic alla Juventus: 35%

Christian Pulisic has already declared that next summer it will change the air. The American became redundant for the Blues, to the point of starting just nine games in all season competitions. With a contract expiring in 2024, his value has plummeted, to the point that the Blues are now asking for around thirty million to free him, a figure that could further rise between now and the summer. Juventus, waiting to understand what his fate will be, did a survey with the player’s agent, finding openness to the black and white hypothesis. It is therefore possible that the parties will hear from each other later.

Lovric to Juventus: 35%

For midfield the Juventus is probing Password Lovric. The Croatian is having a great season at Udinese and has ended up in the sights of several clubs. Due to his characteristics, he is the ideal profile that Allegri prefers, i.e. the box-to-box midfielder, suitable to eventually take the place of Rabiot. Udinese values ​​its player around twenty million, a figure that is anything but prohibitive. The good relations between the two companies could favor the negotiation.

Gayà alla Juventus: 30%

The Juventus for the left wing back to thinking about gay The Valencia captain has a contract until 2027 and his valuation is 35 million euros. However Valencia are currently third bottom with the serious risk of relegation. This, added to the Spanish club’s economic problems, could lead to the collapse of the assessment of the left-handed full-back who has long been liked by the Bianconeri. This is why the track remains concrete.

Chalobah alla Juventus: 25%

Speech similar to that of Pulisic concerns Trevoh Chalobah. The Englishman born in 1999 has a longer contract with Chelsea (expiring in 2028), but he too has been overwhelmed by Todd Boehly’s pharaonic campaign. His last race as a starter dates back to 21 January. Since then, only clips for this 190cm defender. Juventus, aware of having to put their hand on defense, put him on their favorites list. Unlike Pulisic, so far there has been no direct contact with the player’s entourage, but the player likes it.

Emphasis on Juventus: 25%

In the hunt for left-footed defender for next year the Juventus don’t give up the trail that leads to Piero Hincapie. Bayer Leverkusen’s Ecuadorian centre-back has attracted several clubs to himself. His market value is around 30 million and there are already several Premier League clubs on him. La Vecchia Signora follows the class of 2002 with great interest in the perspective of reconstituting the defence. Hers would be a great prospect shot for a player destined to do great things in the future.

David Luciani