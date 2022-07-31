During the night in Pasadena he challenges the “blancos” with Vlahovic and Di Maria together For the first time, the Allegri coach will be able to see the new couple at work

INVITES TO LOS ANGELES

Summer football is made of the same stuff as dreams, which means that it is light and unreliable but also motivating and revealing and a match between Juventus and Real Madrid, which has no value, can become a crossroads to remember. A time to return to.

What Juve play tonight is a friendly match, of course, but still the first opportunity to see Vlahovic and Di Maria together, to take a peek at expectations. The Serbian striker has dedicated himself to complete recovery from his groin and has not yet played a minute in this American Soccer Champions Tour while the Argentine has already moved the team’s assets: now there is someone capable of illuminating the game and everyone has want to see what happens if someone who knows how to exploit the light gets close to him.

Di Maria discovered at Real how to make a difference, the one that leads to being European champions. Seen from California, the word Champions is not an urgency and certainly not a mirage, Danilo, another son of Real, who arrived at Juve in 2019 and is now the pivot of that backbone that supports every ambition, laughs as soon as the last one game of the tour immediately becomes expectation. “Champions. .. are we still there? », It seems so and then he has a path and shows it right starting from Real,« a club without which I would not be the player I am, there I learned what I need today ». There he learned to train his head: «The mental aspect is decisive and we are working a lot on that. We have to become arrogant and you can only get there if every match has the same approach ». Real Madrid-Juventus of Pasadena comes too early for arrogance, but it is so dense that it does not slip away. It is played at the Rose Bowl where Baggio crossed his and our destiny in the 1994 world final, but if his name still causes sadness and certainly not regret, it means that this place, even the scene of a defeat, is not trivial. .

Danilo has another memory, his Brazil won but instead of the past as a boy (he who can) he thinks about the future World Cup and already engages in the most classic rivalry: “Di Maria and I at Juve brothers, then he remains Argentine and Brazilians in the group have increased … ». There is Bremer “a national name, he did well for Toro and will improve with us”. The World Cup is already moving off this confrontation, but inside it is evident the closeness of the championship which begins in mid-August, just behind the Hollywood hills.

At the Loyola Marymount university camp, a Catholic school in Marina del Rey, Allegri tries the insertions in the center, while on the sidelines the captain who has just left, Chiellini, who made his debut at home with Los Angeles on the Italian night, and that most loved, Del Piero. Alex, coveted by the 400 fans present, dresses the black and white for a day and takes the family to watch the new Juve. Who said that with the separation of the Totti the last example of a long-term relationship collapsed perhaps he did not know where to look. While from this corner of California every dream seems possible. –

