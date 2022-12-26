Home Sports Juventus, Exor deposits the list of names for the new board of the club: from Scanavino to Ferrero
Juventus, Exor deposits the list of names for the new board of the club: from Scanavino to Ferrero

Juventus, Exor deposits the list of names for the new board of the club: from Scanavino to Ferrero

Exor, the majority shareholder of Juventus (63.8% of the share capital) has filed the list of candidates for the new board of directors of the Juventus club. They are Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Maurizio Scanavino, Gianluca Ferrero, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello. Fioranna Negri and Laura Cappiello “certified that they qualify as independent directors”
. The shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the new board is convened for January 18, while tomorrow the session for the approval of the 2021/2022 budget will be held with the current outgoing board, chaired by Andrea Agnelli.

