Juventus, Fagioli in tears after the mistake on the Sassuolo goal – Corriere TV

Nicolò Fagioli was replaced by Massimiliano Allegri shortly after the mistake which favored Defrel’s goal which cost the Juventus the knockout with Sassuolo and on the bench he was framed as she cried covering her face.

«The tears show that the boy is responsible», commented Allegri at the end of the match, «but they didn’t lose because of that mistake, but because of everyone’s performance».

The 22-year-old midfielder from Emilia missed a clearance in the area and thus favored the black-and-green striker Defrel, who beat Perin in the 19th minute of the second half. Two minutes later, Allegri replaced his player by inserting Miretti.