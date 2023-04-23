Juventus falls on Koulibaly! Naples, hit in attack by Real Madrid?

The Juventus is focused on the final rush of this season where it is engaged in the race to enter the Champions League, to win the Europa League and the Italian Cup. However, the management is attentive to the dynamics of transfer market in view of the future.

In this sense there is a need to reinforce the defence with a new central, identified in an old acquaintance of Serie A. It is about Kalidou Koulibalyformer defender Napoli and today at Chelseabought last summer for about 40 million euros. The French-Senegalese has had more than a few adaptation difficulties and a farewell from the London club at the end of the season is not excluded. At the Juventusand in particular a Max AllegriKoulibaly interests and not a little.

In the last few days – according to the latest transfer market news – there would have been an informal phone call between Allegri and the defenderin which the Tuscan coach reiterated his desire to train Koulibaly in Turin and form a team defensive pair impassable together with Bremer. The bianconeri would be thinking about doing a similar operation to what he reported Lukaku all’Inter: and dry loan at an affordable amount e with no obligation to repurchase. Also Koulibalyhowever, should take a step towards Juventus lowering the salary: passing from the 10 million euros, now received at Chelsea, ai 7 million which he would perceive in black and white.

To understand, above all, if the central will accept the destination Turin: last summer the biggest obstacle to a possible transfer was the player’s desire not to “betray” the love of the Neapolitans passing to their historic rival.

In home Inter It’s time to start talking about the transfer marketalso on the basis of the economic resources available to the club: the wonderful journey of the nerazzurri in Champions League allowed to solve financial problems related to the budget expiring on June 30, but the failure to qualify at the next edition of the competition he would deny Inter a nice nest egg.

If the Nerazzurri miss fourth place, the club will be forced to reduce the wage bill of the rose, also risking lose some big, and to operate on the market looking above all at i free-for-all shots. The departments on which there will be more work to be done for next season are the defence e the attackbut Marotta would also be thinking about a possible free transfer hit for the midfieldgiven also the doubt about the permanence of Brozovich.

In fact, the Nerazzurri company would have started contacts for Roberto Pereyramidfielder of Udinese: the Argentine has the same attorney di De Vrji, Federico Pastorelloand Inter, in the dialogues for the renewal of the defender dutch, tried to deal with also the speech relating to the Juventus midfielder.

One of the footballers whose future lies in the shirt Napoli it’s all to discover is without a doubt Hirving Lozano. The Mexican player has never really convinced the fans, above all by virtue of the amount paid out by the blue club to secure him from PSV Eindhoven (40 million euros circa, ndr).

And the Dutch team is once again (and sensationally) topical for the fate of the chuckywhich approaches the expiry of the contract with Napoli. Currently, the Mexican is one of the highest paid in the squad and will to Aurelio De Laurentiisaccording to what has been learned in recent months, would be that of reduce his salary (from over 4 million yearly, ed.). Scenario which, consequently, could open the door to a departure in view of next summer.

According to the Mexican edition of Fox Sportsthe footballer would like return to PSV, where his experience in European football began. The Azzurri would not close to a departure from him in case he were to arrive an important offer. To replace it, the same source launches a definitely new name: that of Mark Asensiowhich in turn would be expiring from the contract with the Real Madrid.

Despite the optimistic statements of recent weeks, the negotiation for the extension contract is still in stand-by and it is by no means excluded that the Spaniard could marry elsewhere in the coming months. At present, however, in Italy the news is not confirmed. We will certainly know more in the coming weeks.