Juventus, his Juventus, the one that Gianluca Vialli had declared to be a philosophy rather than a team greets its champion with a moving message that appeared on social media and on the club’s website: «What infinite sadness, Gianluca. Today, January 6, 2023, comes the news we hoped never to receive. A champion, indeed a legend, a great man, a piece of us and of our history leaves us. We have always been with you, Gianluca: since you arrived in 1992 and it was love at first sight. You were one of the first pieces of a Juve that would have returned, right with you, to the top of Europe. We loved everything about you, absolutely everything: your smile, your being champion and leader at the same time, on the pitch and in the locker room, your adorably Gascon being, your culture, your class, which you showed until the last day in White black. Our best moments of those years inevitably lead to something that tells you: that exultation, at the comeback completed against Fiorentina in 1994, when the whole stadium was enveloped in a roar and you weren’t, you took the ball and said “let’s go win”. And we know how that ended. That Cup, which you lifted to the sky on a warm night in Rome, interspersed with that infinite moment in tears that began at the moment of the decisive penalty. And that cry was ours: very sweet, unstoppable. But we said: we have always been with you, and therefore also after our story together, following you with a smile when you brought a brand new Italian model to England, on and off the pitch, and only now do we understand how pioneering you were. And then in recent years, fighting the last battle with you, moving with you when, in excellent form, you lifted the European Cup, coincidentally in London, in 2021. And even then, we lifted that Cup together, after so much weather. We have always suffered with you, experienced the anxiety of these last few weeks. And again, in the end, we had to cry, but this time not with joy. We are not original, now, in confessing to you that we don’t know how to manage a world without Gianluca Vialli, even though we know that, as we have always been with you, now it will be you, forever with us. Even if that doesn’t comfort us, at least not right now. What a pain, Gianluca».