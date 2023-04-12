The power of attorney of the FIGC notified former executives of the Juventus the closure of the investigation for the “salary maneuvers”the alleged partnership with some other Serie A clubs and agreements with agents. Between disputes of the attorney Chinè to the black and white club there is also the violation of the sporting loyalty principle for the three strands. This federal investigation is in addition to the process capital gains which will land in front of the Guarantee College of the Coni next April 19 after the penalty of 15 points imposed by the Federal Court of Appeals in recent months.

The deed of closure of the investigations – which may be followed by a referral, very likely, or a filing – was sent to Andrea LambsFabio ParaticiPavel NedvedFederico CherubsGiovanni MannaPaolo MorgantiStefano Braghin and Caesar Gabasio. With regard to the agents, however, the report will be forwarded to the appropriate federal commission. The other clubs involved, on the other hand, are currently excluded and – according to what we learn – their positions will be evaluated when the investigations by the ordinary prosecutors who received the documents from Turin are closed: it is AtalantaBologna, CagliariSassuolo, Sampdoria and Udinese.

No dispute, however, for the players who had signed the “unconditional” postponement of the salaries because evidently deemed unaware of violating a rule of the Code of sports justice with their adherence to the agreement proposed by the club. In the next fifteen days, the former Juventus managers will be able to ask to be heard and produce defensive memories. At the end of the month, following this phase, the FIGC prosecutor’s office will rule on the eventual deferment. If it proceeds in this sense, the will be celebrated sporting process with probable beginning to end maggio.

The accusation against the former executives is that they used the salary reduction agreement, in large part “fictitious”not to register exits to balance in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons exits that were already certain since the agreement provided for a unconditional recovery of the postponed figures. Furthermore, it is disputed that it has paid compensation to some sports agents without these carrying out a real activity of brokerage. All disputes are daughters of the investigation Turin prosecutor’s office which is currently in the process of preliminary hearing in which the request for will be discussed referral to trial advanced by the magistrates for Agnelli and eleven other corporate figures.