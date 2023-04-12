Home Sports Juventus, FIGC investigation into salary maneuvers closed: lack of loyalty disputed
Sports

Juventus, FIGC investigation into salary maneuvers closed: lack of loyalty disputed

by admin
Juventus, FIGC investigation into salary maneuvers closed: lack of loyalty disputed

The power of attorney of the FIGC notified former executives of the Juventus the closure of the investigation for the “salary maneuvers”the alleged partnership with some other Serie A clubs and agreements with agents. Between disputes of the attorney Chinè to the black and white club there is also the violation of the sporting loyalty principle for the three strands. This federal investigation is in addition to the process capital gains which will land in front of the Guarantee College of the Coni next April 19 after the penalty of 15 points imposed by the Federal Court of Appeals in recent months.

The deed of closure of the investigations – which may be followed by a referral, very likely, or a filing – was sent to Andrea LambsFabio ParaticiPavel NedvedFederico CherubsGiovanni MannaPaolo MorgantiStefano Braghin and Caesar Gabasio. With regard to the agents, however, the report will be forwarded to the appropriate federal commission. The other clubs involved, on the other hand, are currently excluded and – according to what we learn – their positions will be evaluated when the investigations by the ordinary prosecutors who received the documents from Turin are closed: it is AtalantaBologna, CagliariSassuolo, Sampdoria and Udinese.

No dispute, however, for the players who had signed the “unconditional” postponement of the salaries because evidently deemed unaware of violating a rule of the Code of sports justice with their adherence to the agreement proposed by the club. In the next fifteen days, the former Juventus managers will be able to ask to be heard and produce defensive memories. At the end of the month, following this phase, the FIGC prosecutor’s office will rule on the eventual deferment. If it proceeds in this sense, the will be celebrated sporting process with probable beginning to end maggio.

See also  Longarone, a two-year-old child who died of intoxication. "He may have ingested drugs"

The accusation against the former executives is that they used the salary reduction agreement, in large part “fictitious”not to register exits to balance in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons exits that were already certain since the agreement provided for a unconditional recovery of the postponed figures. Furthermore, it is disputed that it has paid compensation to some sports agents without these carrying out a real activity of brokerage. All disputes are daughters of the investigation Turin prosecutor’s office which is currently in the process of preliminary hearing in which the request for will be discussed referral to trial advanced by the magistrates for Agnelli and eleven other corporate figures.

You may also like

SIMON FAIRWEATHER AND OLYMPIC GOLD IN ARCHERY BEFORE...

accused of discriminatory remarks when he trained Nice,...

the journalist is furious – Corriere TV

Demonstrations in Paris? It was an apocalypse, says...

“When Mancini threw a bag at Balotelli”

Tennis: Teenager Rune keeps Thiem in check

the partnership between hospitality and experiences

the navigator François Gabart “pauses” his solo career

The New York Yankees are running out of...

Ten games in two weeks? I haven’t been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy