Juventus, for Agnelli the hearing for the salary maneuver has been postponed to 27 June. The news

L’court hearing of the former president of Juventus, Andrea Agnellibefore the FIGC National Federal Tribunal for the so-called salary maneuverthe second line of investigation involving former Juventus managers, was postponed to 27 June. Initially set for Thursday the 15th, the hearing was postponed due to unavoidable work commitments Lambswhich, compared to all the other deferred, he was the only one not to accept the plea bargain after the 718 thousand euro fine imposed on Juventus on 30 May. By 27 June, in any case, the former Juventus president will have the opportunity to negotiate.