Home » Juventus, for Agnelli the hearing for the salary maneuver has been postponed to 27 June. The news
Sports

Juventus, for Agnelli the hearing for the salary maneuver has been postponed to 27 June. The news

by admin
Juventus, for Agnelli the hearing for the salary maneuver has been postponed to 27 June. The news

L’court hearing of the former president of Juventus, Andrea Agnellibefore the FIGC National Federal Tribunal for the so-called salary maneuverthe second line of investigation involving former Juventus managers, was postponed to 27 June. Initially set for Thursday the 15th, the hearing was postponed due to unavoidable work commitments Lambswhich, compared to all the other deferred, he was the only one not to accept the plea bargain after the 718 thousand euro fine imposed on Juventus on 30 May. By 27 June, in any case, the former Juventus president will have the opportunity to negotiate.

See also  Guardiola: Draw inspiration from criticism to fight Atletico Madrid's strange new tactics – yqqlm

You may also like

he was about to lose his leg

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy