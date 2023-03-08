On the eve of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League against the Germans of Freiburg, Allegri has not yet decided on the formation. However, there is some certainty: “Di Maria will be the starter, De Sciglio instead is out. Alex Sandro will be 99% available”. Doubts instead about Pogba, who trained separately today. The possibility of seeing Chiesa up front shouldn’t be ruled out: “He can be a centre-forward like last year”
After the defeat to Roma in the league, Juventus are focusing onEuropa League. Tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium will arrive the Freiburg for the first leg of the round of 16. A challenge that Allegri wants to win at all costs to start the double challenge in the best possible way and to show up in a week’s time in Germany in an advantageous situation. These are his words exclusively on Sky Sport:
What match are you expecting?
“A difficult challenge, they are a physical and organized team, fourth in Germany and unbeaten in the group. You have to win to go to Germany with a good lead.”
read also
Juve capital gains, from Tar ok to ‘secret’ card
De Sciglio and Pogba trained separately. Will they be available? Will he play with Di Maria and Chiesa together or will only one of them be the starter?
“De Sciglio isn’t available, Alex Sandro is. Pogba should, but I’ll release all the reserves tomorrow morning. In my decisions, I also have to evaluate the important match on Sunday, in which I won’t have Kean. There are two close matches and I have to manage my energies I haven’t decided yet whether Chiesa and Di Maria will play together.”
You had spoken of a heartbroken team after the defeat in Rome, was Monday off good for you?
“Absolutely yes, we mustn’t forget that so far in Europe we have only won one match at home, the one against Maccabi. We have to concentrate on the match and I’m sure we will.”
Allegri in the conference: “Church centre-forward? He can do it”
The Juventus coach then reiterated and elaborated on some of the concepts expressed on Sky during the press conference. “I haven’t decided on the lineup yet, I’ll see in the morning. Pogba trained separately, but I think there will be”. As usual, Allegri does not hold back in analyzing the situations of the individual players: “I’m happy with Vlahovic, in Rome he played well on a technical level. Being a center forward at Juve involves different responsibilities, now he’s growing. Forwards are judged only by goals, but he has played better in games in which he hasn’t scored, he has to work every day to improve. Di Maria is extraordinary, with the ball he is different from the others, he is physically fit and tomorrow the owner will leave, we’ll see if he can go all the way.” Who will be there with the Argentine? “Chiesa can also be a centre-forward, for me he is a striker and has the characteristics for the role. Kean immediately apologized to me, he’ll pay the fine but he’s still an important player and in these months everyone is needed regardless of the mistakes.” On the defensive situation: “Bonucci is better, he played well in Rome, his employment will also depend on how Alex Sandro is”. A comment also on the opponents: “Streich is very goodhas been at Freiburg for years and has an organized squad. Grifo is a good player, of excellent value, scores goals and assists, exploits the team’s dangerousness on set pieces. We need to approach the match with respect and not repeat the mistakes we saw against Nantes which would then force us to go and win in Germany.”
Kostic: “We want to win the Europa League”
read also
A Juve for all… Kostic! He is the Europe man
In addition to Allegri, too Filip Kostic spoke at the press conference: “With Frankfurt I often played against Freiburg. I am a tough opponent, compact and solid. They are the surprise of the championship, they have a great coach who deserves everything positive that is happening to him. We will have to control all game situations, winning the Europa League is our main goal, we have above average players. I’ve already won this tournament with Eintracht and I want to do it again with Juventus despite the fact that here the objectives are different”. The Serbian also takes advantage of the opportunity to make an assessment of his experience at Juve: “I’ve always had a good time, I haven’t had any difficult moments, teammates and employees helped me right away. The coach has improved me in the defensive phase, but I can still progress. I speak often with Vlahovic, difficult moments can happen, but it’s always hungry. He only needs one goal to regain his confidence, I hope he does it tomorrow.” No distraction from the penalty: “What happens off the pitch doesn’t worry us, the priority is on the pitch”.