On the eve of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League against the Germans of Freiburg, Allegri has not yet decided on the formation. However, there is some certainty: “Di Maria will be the starter, De Sciglio instead is out. Alex Sandro will be 99% available”. Doubts instead about Pogba, who trained separately today. The possibility of seeing Chiesa up front shouldn’t be ruled out: “He can be a centre-forward like last year”

After the defeat to Roma in the league, Juventus are focusing onEuropa League. Tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium will arrive the Freiburg for the first leg of the round of 16. A challenge that Allegri wants to win at all costs to start the double challenge in the best possible way and to show up in a week’s time in Germany in an advantageous situation. These are his words exclusively on Sky Sport:

What match are you expecting? “A difficult challenge, they are a physical and organized team, fourth in Germany and unbeaten in the group. You have to win to go to Germany with a good lead.”

read also

Juve capital gains, from Tar ok to ‘secret’ card De Sciglio and Pogba trained separately. Will they be available? Will he play with Di Maria and Chiesa together or will only one of them be the starter? “De Sciglio isn’t available, Alex Sandro is. Pogba should, but I’ll release all the reserves tomorrow morning. In my decisions, I also have to evaluate the important match on Sunday, in which I won’t have Kean. There are two close matches and I have to manage my energies I haven’t decided yet whether Chiesa and Di Maria will play together.”

You had spoken of a heartbroken team after the defeat in Rome, was Monday off good for you? See also Serie A, the balance of direct clashes in the league “Absolutely yes, we mustn’t forget that so far in Europe we have only won one match at home, the one against Maccabi. We have to concentrate on the match and I’m sure we will.”

Allegri in the conference: “Church centre-forward? He can do it” The Juventus coach then reiterated and elaborated on some of the concepts expressed on Sky during the press conference. “I haven’t decided on the lineup yet, I’ll see in the morning. Pogba trained separately, but I think there will be”. As usual, Allegri does not hold back in analyzing the situations of the individual players: “I’m happy with Vlahovic, in Rome he played well on a technical level. Being a center forward at Juve involves different responsibilities, now he’s growing. Forwards are judged only by goals, but he has played better in games in which he hasn’t scored, he has to work every day to improve. Di Maria is extraordinary, with the ball he is different from the others, he is physically fit and tomorrow the owner will leave, we’ll see if he can go all the way.” Who will be there with the Argentine? “Chiesa can also be a centre-forward, for me he is a striker and has the characteristics for the role. Kean immediately apologized to me, he’ll pay the fine but he’s still an important player and in these months everyone is needed regardless of the mistakes.” On the defensive situation: “Bonucci is better, he played well in Rome, his employment will also depend on how Alex Sandro is”. A comment also on the opponents: “Streich is very goodhas been at Freiburg for years and has an organized squad. Grifo is a good player, of excellent value, scores goals and assists, exploits the team’s dangerousness on set pieces. We need to approach the match with respect and not repeat the mistakes we saw against Nantes which would then force us to go and win in Germany.” See also Benfica, Juve's opponent: Rui Costa, the Italian model and the goal cooperative

Kostic: “We want to win the Europa League” read also

A Juve for all… Kostic! He is the Europe man In addition to Allegri, too Filip Kostic spoke at the press conference: “With Frankfurt I often played against Freiburg. I am a tough opponent, compact and solid. They are the surprise of the championship, they have a great coach who deserves everything positive that is happening to him. We will have to control all game situations, winning the Europa League is our main goal, we have above average players. I’ve already won this tournament with Eintracht and I want to do it again with Juventus despite the fact that here the objectives are different”. The Serbian also takes advantage of the opportunity to make an assessment of his experience at Juve: “I’ve always had a good time, I haven’t had any difficult moments, teammates and employees helped me right away. The coach has improved me in the defensive phase, but I can still progress. I speak often with Vlahovic, difficult moments can happen, but it’s always hungry. He only needs one goal to regain his confidence, I hope he does it tomorrow.” No distraction from the penalty: “What happens off the pitch doesn’t worry us, the priority is on the pitch”.

THE COMPARISON Vlahovic in crisis: he is the least incisive striker Another game without a goal for Dusan Vlahovic, who failed against Roma for the fourth consecutive match in the league. A particularly complicated moment for the Juventus player, who among those of the big names is the least incisive forward in this Serie A. If we consider the goals scored, the assists, the penalties awarded and the own goals awarded, in fact, the Serbian has the percentage of participation in goals lower than all competitors. Here is the complete ranking See also Juventus-Inter, the final of the managers Arrivabene and Marotta MOMENTACCIO VLAHOVIC: 4TH RACE IN A DRY ROW The defeat in the last round of the championship against Roma interrupted the run-up Juventus towards a European placement and once again highlighted the problem related to poor execution vein of his forwards, especially of Dusan Vlahovic

towards a European placement and once again highlighted the problem related to of his forwards, especially of Continues the negative moment of the Serbian center forward: for the class of 2000 it is the fourth consecutive dry match in Serie Awhere the goal has now been missing for a month FASTING CONTINUES The last signing in the championship has in fact arrived last year February 7th when the black and white number 9 scored a shotgun (and served an assist) in the 3-0 on the field of Salernitana

when the black and white number 9 scored a (and served an assist) in the 3-0 on the field of Furthermore, those of the Arechi were the Vlahovic’s only goals in the 6 Serie A matches played from the end of January onwards or since his return from the injury that kept him out after the World Cup

or since his return from the injury that kept him out after the World Cup Il fastso, continues for 331 minutesthose played without scoring against Fiorentina, Spezia, Turin and Rome THE NUMBERS OF VLAHOVIC In this season, in Serie A he scored 8 gol and served 2 assists in 16 days

he scored and served 2 assists 6 of these However, they have arrived between the 1st and 10th day that is to say between August 15th (brace on debut against Sassuolo) and October 15th (decisive goal in the first leg derby against Torino)

However, they have arrived that is to say (brace on debut against Sassuolo) (decisive goal in the first leg derby against Torino) Vlahovic he missed eight races before and after the World Cup between the 12th and 19th day, by injury

before and after the World Cup between the 12th and 19th day, The comparison with last season is severe: lo score of the Serbian compared to the times of Fiorentina is halved