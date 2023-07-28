Juventus, Freuler new name for the midfielder?

Remus Freuler may be the experienced midfielder who the Juventus near. The Swiss, currently at Nottingham Forest, could return to Italy after just one year. Second Tuttosport, Giuntoli and Allegri like the former Atalanta a lot and would be the alternative to Kessiè, whose situation does not unlock. At the moment the situation linked to the club is blocked because it is first of all necessary to place the redundancies, but Giuntoli and Manna continue to work on more tables.

Zakaria away from Juventus: 40%

The Juventus keep looking for buyers for Zakaria. The latest news sees the inclusion of Monaco, while West Ham continues to be interested. To date, however, no club has presented the right offer for the former Gladbach. The Swiss continues to train separately waiting for a negotiation that satisfies both him and the club.

Church away from Juventus: 30%

Church he played well in Juventus’ first friendly of the season, but remains out. There Gazzetta dello Sport, states that Liverpool and Newcastle continue to be interested in the player and an offer could soon be received by the club. The player rating remains at 50 million. At the moment the player is only thinking about training, but remains in the balance.

Lukaku all Juventus: 50%

The situation related to Romelu Lukaku it gets complicated. The pact with the player resists, but the failure to sell Vlahovic slows down the deal and the more time passes, the more the chances that the negotiation will go through decrease. Second Tuttosport, the bianconeri would have tried to ask the player on loan to bring him to Turin anyway, but Chelsea would refuse. Giuntoli will be in London over the weekend both for Lukaku and for some redundancies. Something new could come out of this trip.

Freuler to Juventus: 35%

Remus Freuler could return to Italy. The Swiss played 24 games as a starter in the Premier League, but he failed to establish himself as he expected. Hence Giuntoli’s idea. The player can move to Juventus on loan with the right to buy. It could represent an alternative solution to Kessiè. The bianconeri, however, must first sell Zakaria to make room for him.

Carlos Augusto to Juventus: 30%

The Juventus insists on Charles Augustus. Monza have just bought Kyriakopoulos and can now put the Brazilian on the market. The Bianconeri have been interested in outside for some time. Second Sky Sports, Giuntoli would have established contacts with Monza to understand what the margins of maneuver in the negotiation are. The bianconeri want to burn Inter who are only waiting for the sale of Gosens to attack the Brazilian.

David Luciani

