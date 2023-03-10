Juventus is starting to like the Di Maria-League, and thanks to the Argentine, six years after the last time, they also rediscover the thrill of winning a first leg match in European knockout matches. After the hat-trick from Nantes, Angelito takes flight in the middle of the area at the start of the second half and heads, on a cross from the usually very precious Kostic, unlocks a game from which once again Madama gets too little compared to what was created, also because clearly portrays after the advantage: at least the mockery of the draw was averted this time, because Var on Holer’s goal sees an evident touch of Ginter’s hand on the assist. (Full match report HERE).