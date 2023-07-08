Juventus, Giuntoli’s first words: “As a child I spent 8 hours on the bus to see the Bianconeri”

The Juventus he made it official Cristiano Giuntoli. The former sporting director of the Napoli it’s the new one Football Director of the black and white club. At 51, it is the fulfillment of a dream: the first sensations “have been incrediblealmost indescribable. For a bambino like me, who started from Prato in pullman and did eight hours travel to see the Juventusit is a reason for great satisfaction, it is an emotion Truly incredible“. These are Giuntoli’s first words as a black and white, which he adds: in these moments I think “of mine Popewho was a great Juventus fan and instilled in me the juventinity since childhood”.

Read Also

Now it’s official: Lecco is safe, Reggina excluded from Serie B. Siena and Pordenone jump in C. And the appeals start

After a career that started with the Spicewith which he wins a promotion in Serie Bcontinued with the Carpi (four promotions in five seasons), Giuntoli arrived at Napoli In the 2015. The journey with the Neapolitans led to the 2022/23 championship. The perfect conclusion of a cycle, which led Giuntoli to choose to embrace the new Juventus project: “An adjective for Juventus that I am familiar with? Fascinating ed ambitious. An adjective for me? It’s always difficult to talk about yourself, we always have to work harder than others. Then if we do it even better, time will tell, but I certainly will be a great worker“. “That Juventus I want to build with my staff? We must all succeed in put the ego aside and reason like us, I’d like to put together many heads with a single Heart“, concluded Giuntoli.

Read Also

Brazil, president Lula against Ancelotti: “I don’t want him as coach, solve Italy’s problems”

Previous Article

Now it’s official: Lecco is safe, Reggina excluded from Serie B. Siena and Pordenone jump in C. And the appeals start

Next article

Former Juve goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar in intensive care for a brain haemorrhage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

