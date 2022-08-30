In the first two precedents, Buffon and his companions failed to overcome the Ligurians. But it was the 2006/07 season, in Serie B. Allegri wants to return to take the three points missing from the first day

After two consecutive draws, Juventus returns to the field in the midweek round – the first of this Serie A – against Spezia. He still does it in front of his fans, at the Stadium, where a draw against Mourinho’s Roma was staged on Saturday. The points in the standings are 5, only one more than the Ligurians who started off on the right foot. Aside from the knockout against Inter, Gotti’s team narrowly defeated Empoli and drew against Sassuolo.

PREVIOUS — There are a total of 6 precedents between the two teams. The first two turned out to be bitter for the Old Lady, the ‘Cinderella’ of that 2006-07 Serie B won after the Calciopoli earthquake: an equal and a knockout in the cadeteria. Since Spezia arrived in the top flight, the bianconeri from Turin have always made a full booty. On Wednesday evening, the Eaglets could become the fifth team that Juve beat in the first five games of their history in Serie A (previously it had happened with Chievo, breaking latest news, Sampierdarenese and Siena).

QUOTE COMPARISON — The last statistic mentioned could seriously become a reality for bookies. Juventus’ success on the Pokerstars board is played at 1.25. It rises to 1.27 on novibet and 1.29 on PlanetWin365. High odds for the X sign, which materialized only in January 2007 (finished 1-1): it is given at 5.75 on Bet365, at 5.85 on Goldbet, while it pays 6 times the stake played on Sisal Matchpoint. The second success in the history of Spezia against the Piedmontese is offered at 10.00 on Better, 12.00 on Betfair and 13.00 on Bet365. See also Sottil is the new Udinese coach: tough character and innovation, that's who Andrea "the fighter" is

ANCORA VLAHOVIC? — 3 goals in 3 games. It is Dusan Vlahovic’s loot in this Serie A. The Serbian’s left – while Juve still goes intermittently – practically always works. And the former Fiorentina wants to detach Kvaratskhelia to immediately take off in the fight against the top scorer. The share of one of his goals against Spezia is quite low and is around 1.85. The first Juventus seal of the newly arrived Milik follows at 2.25. The jewel Miretti, acclaimed on several occasions against Roma, pays the stake 6 times, as does the most probable scorer of Spezia, M’Bala Nzola (already at 2 seals).

THE FORECAST — Juve are favorites to say the least to return to take the 3 points after the 3-0 at Sassuolo. He wants to do it keeping the clean sheet and confirming his excellent defensive solidity (only 1 goal scored in 3 days): the 1 + No Goal is offered at 1.83 on Sisal, at 1.90 on Snai and at 1.94 on Goldbet. The last previous home game speaks of a narrow victory, 1-0. The other at the Stadium, also in Serie A, recites the score of 3-0 in March 2021. All significant clues.

August 29 – 18:39

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

