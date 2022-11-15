Home Sports Juventus, interview with Rabiot: “With Chiesa and Pogba we’re in for the Scudetto”
Juventus, interview with Rabiot: "With Chiesa and Pogba we're in for the Scudetto"

Juventus, interview with Rabiot: “With Chiesa and Pogba we’re in for the Scudetto”

The French midfielder between the World Cup and the Scudetto race: “Never had any doubts about the fact that we were in the race for the title, Napoli is incredible but they too will lose a few points. Pogba told me I have to drag France along, as I do in White black”

Adrien Rabiot is determined to play to the end for the first World Cup with France, after dragging Juventus out of the crisis, pushing them up to third place in the standings: “It was our goal – explains the midfielder exclusively to the Gazzetta, before leaving for Qatar, from France’s withdrawal – and from January I’m sure we’ll be fighting for the Scudetto, also thanks to the return of Pogba and Chiesa”.

