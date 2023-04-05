The Prosecutor’s Office Torino also investigate the budget 2022 from the Juventus. As part of the proceeding on the Juventus accounts, which awaits the next hearing scheduled for 10 maggioanother emerges investigation file, albeit at the moment without the hypothesis of a crime and without suspects (model 45). According to the elements collected recently by the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and from pm Mario Bendoniespecially an annotation of the finance guard of last February, the effects of the disputed agreements to Juve with other clubs they would also be reflected in the company’s latest financial statements. Also in February, in fact, Turin had sent the investigation records on the alleged false accounting of the Juventus ad six other proxieswhich they are BolognaUdine, BergamoGenova, Cagliari e Modena. The agreements under the prosecutor’s lens are in particular with Atalanta, Sassuolo, Cagliari, Udinese, Bologna, Sampdoria and the Swiss club Sion.

After the closure of the preliminary investigations – with the request for indictment for Andrea LambsPavel NedvedMaurizio Arrive wellFabio Paraticithe lawyer Caesar Gabasio and six other former Juventus leaders for, for various reasons, the crimes of false accountinginformation rigging, obstacle to supervision and fraudulent declaration – the investigation work of the prosecutors continued and led precisely to the analysis of the “partnership” hypothesized by the investigators and the omitted debts disputed against Juventus. If the main file concerns the financial statements from 2019 and 2021, a new file was opened on 2022. This is because as the investigations continued, new elements emerged, in particular after the acquisitions in the offices of Deloitte of last December. And according to the annotation of the yellow flames some of the agreements between Juve and other clubs have accounting effects even on the latest budget. The hypothesis of the financial police – reports the Courier – is that Juventus would have failed to budget for 2022 a liability of 8 million euros as a result of a debt to theAtalanta.

The dispute over territorial jurisdiction

In the meantime, next May 10 we will return to the court in Turin, where the judge for the preliminary hearing Mark Peak could be called upon to comment on territorial jurisdiction of the proceedings. According to Juve’s lawyers, theinformation manipulation – one of the crimes contested for various reasons by the prosecution – would have possibly materialized a Milano oa Roma. In the Lombard capital is based the Italian stock exchange where the Juventus stock is listed and the headquarters of the company that manages it are in the capital 1INFO platform through which the Juventus club inserts its price sensitive press releases making them available to shareholders. For the lawyers, therefore, the investigation and eventual trial must be moved to one of the two prosecutors. For the Finance Guard eh public ministeriinstead, “the enter command is always sorted by office-devices Of Juventus” and from that moment the operation is “irreversible”, the file is “unchangeable” and the press release is published within very short timeoften a matter of seconds. In short, the crime was committed in Torinowhoever investigated was therefore entitled to do so and the natural seat of the process is the capital of Piedmont. In all likelihood, also by virtue of the Cartabia reform, Judge Picco will decide to let the decision be made Cassation, preventing the request from being repeated in subsequent (possible) phases of the procedure, risking canceling it. The involvement of the Supreme Judges will result a detention of a few monthsduring which it will continue scrolling the prescription.