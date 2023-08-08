Juventus, is Bayern getting close for Vlahovic?

Dusan Vlahovic could end up at Bayern Munich. The Serbian, also treated by Chelsea, is always on the market and the rumors about him don’t stop. There Juventus by now she has decided to go to Lukaku and therefore the ex Fiorentina is at the door. Meanwhile, the bianconeri continue to monitor the situation in midfield and have returned to Gravenberch, old cue just coming out of the German club.

De Winter away from Juventus: 90%

Connie Of Winter is ready to leave Juventus. According to the portal calciomercato.com, iThe centre-back is about to move to Genoa on loan with a conditional redemption obligation of 10 million. The negotiation for the Belgian born in 2002 is in the pipeline. The transfer should take place this week.

Miretti away from Juventus: 80%

Fabio Miretti this year it could have little space in pink. For this reason the idea of ​​the Juve is to lend him to give him experience. The closest to the player is Salernitana who have been pressing for some time. Second The print the people from Campania should already formally submit a request this week. There would also be Genoa on the midfielder who, however, would also like the right of redemption while Giuntoli is only thinking about a dry loan.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 75%

Tuttosport reports today a possible takeover of Bayern Munich for Vlahovic. The German club continues to look for a striker and Tottenham’s block on Harry Kane leads to evaluating other options. Bayern could put the 80 million requested by the Old Lady on the plate. In the background remains the negotiation with Chelsea for an exchange (with cash) for Lukaku. The fate of the Serbian is increasingly distant from Turin.

Pellegrini away from Juventus: 55%

The situation of Luca Pellegrini marks another chapter. In fact, the player is back in the orbit of Lazio. According to Sports Courierthe full-back would push for this solution. However, the negotiation is not simple because Lotito would like the player on loan with part of the salary paid by the bianconeri, while the latter would like to include a buy-back obligation. However, the parties continue to talk.

Gravenberch alla Juventus: 10%

Among the many players who like the Juventus, Ryan Gravenberch is advancing in preferences. The former Ajax player doesn’t fit into Tuchel’s plans and the player wants to have more space. According to Tuttosport, the Dutchman could re-enter the Vlahovic negotiation, but also move on loan with an obligation to buy. However, his entry is conditioned by his exits.

David Luciani

