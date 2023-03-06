Dusan Vlahovic against Roma he was absent on an unjustified basis. The Serbian’s numbers are not what was expected at the beginning of the season between Europe and Italy, he played 24 games scoring 10 goals. Too little for a striker of this level in which Juventus invested heavily just over a year ago. It is true that the attacker has had several physical problems which have affected his performance and that Juventus’ current style of play does not favor him, however he too must put his weight into it. Against the Giallorossi he has never been seen, resulting in the man less of the team. Added to these problems are the constant market rumours. Will Vlahovic stay at Juventus next season? The question continues to hang around Juventus, but it’s not the only one.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 60%

The season of Vlahovic it hasn’t been like that up to now Juventus and he expected it. The Serbian was supposed to be the driving force behind the team, but so far he has often been unjustified away. The fans wonder about the real value of the player, but above all about his future. Bayern Munich has been talking about Vlahovic for some time, looking for Lewandowski’s successor. The German club also had an eye on the striker during the derby. At the moment there is nothing certain about the fate of the number 9. Much will also depend on the club’s future. However, the Serbian seems to be increasingly expendable.

Di Maria away from Juventus: 50%

Francesco Calvo, new Director of the Sport Area of ​​the Juventus, it was clear on Of Maria: “Di Maria is a technical and locker room leader. He is an important player, we want to keep important players. We are talking to Di Maria from time to time, we negotiate with the lights off. But we are confident.” The Argentine could remain even if the bianconeri do not qualify for the next cups. Compared to a few months ago, therefore, the prospects seem to have changed. Angel, in fact, seems to have entered into the perspective of playing another season in Turin. For this reason, what seemed like a certain farewell could now turn into a stay.

Smalling alla Juventus: 40%

The great race of Smalling against the Juventus has put the black and white spotlight back on the English. The player has not yet decided his future and the impression is that he is looking for a new challenge. Inter have also been on Smalling for some time, but so far the negotiation has made no progress. For this reason, the club remains vigilant on the player. With a defense to rebuild, he needs an experienced man to support Bremer. The former United player is very popular and could be an excellent reinforcement.

Baumgartner alla Juventus: 10%

For the midfield, the Juventus is following a new profile. Let’s talk about Christopher Baumgartner, a twenty-three year old Austrian from Hoffenheim. The player is having a good season with the German club and has access to the attention of the Juventus club. For characteristics we are talking about the classic midfielder skilled in interdiction and in the insertion phase. The cost of his card is around 20 million euros. It could be a classic surprise hit of the club.

Lavia to Juventus: 10%

Again for the midfield, from England they speak of an interest from Juventus for Romeo Lavia. The Belgian, born in 2004, despite Southampton’s disastrous season, struck the observers of various clubs, including the black and white one. Acquired this summer by Manchester City, Lavia took little time to win the starting position. With Saints’ relegation ever more likely, his future remains in the balance. Juventus is having him viewed to see if he could be a suitable profile.

