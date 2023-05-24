«Juventus? It’s right that those who make mistakes pay»- Corriere TV

The former Juventus defender: “It would have been better to wait for the end of the season”

(LaPresse) – “Having to play while this news is arriving is not easy, perhaps these are things that should be done at the end of the championship. It is right that those who make mistakes paybut maybe at the end of the tournament”. To say it is Fabio Cannavaroformer Juventus defender questioned about penalty of 10 points inflicted on Juventus, speaking on the sidelines of the event organized by Trenitalia for the arrival of the Frecciarossa with the Coppa Italia at the Termini station in Rome. (LaPresse)