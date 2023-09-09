Juventus, Konè another name for the midfield

Kouadio Koné, French midfielder from Borussia Monchegladbach is a name that is very popular with Juventus. Giuntoli and Manna had excellent references on the 2001 class who was a cornerstone of the team last season. Currently injured, the player has an important valuation, close to 40 million. His name is not the only one targeted by the Bianconeri who are looking for young, quality players.

Nelson all Juventus: 25%

For the defense of the future, the Juventus think about Victor Nelson. The Danish central defender from Galatasaray costs around 25 million and is a profile that Giuntoli really likes, given that he combines physical and technical strength. According to what Turkey claims, Galatasasaray rejected an offer from Fiorentina this summer. Giuntoli knows the central and, second, very well Tuttosportput him on his short list to strengthen the defensive department.

To Juventus: 15%

The Juventusaccording to Gazzetta dello Sport, he would have put in his sights Kuadio Koner. The Frenchman is one of the most interesting young people on the international scene. He combines physical strength and decent technique and gives his best in front of the defense. His rating is very high and for this reason it is an operation that is only possible in June, when the Bianconeri expect to return to the Champions League.

Koopmeiners to Juventus: 15%

The Juventuslike Napoli and Inter, is evaluating the candidacy of Teun Koopmeiners for next season. Half of Serie A likes the Dutchman. Also in this case the valuation is very high: almost 50 million. Second Tuttosport, However, the Bianconeri do not lose sight of the evolving situation. Koopmeiners would become a real target if Pogba leaves.

