ROMA

Aware of still having to work both in and out, Juve moves the market. It is practically made for Kostic, to have the Juventus management beat the competition from West Ham. With Eintracht the agreement was reached on the basis of 15 million plus 3 of bonuses, and for this reason the Serbian winger was not called up for the Super Cup final against Real Madrid. Today Kostic is expected to carry out medical examinations in Turin and sign a contract until 2025, with a salary of 2.7 million per year.

But that’s not all, because Juve always follows the Paredes track and is also at work for Frattesi despite the high demands of Sassuolo. But Allegri also wants a deputy Vlahovic and for this reason there has been a return of the flame for Milik, since contacts have been reconnected for the Polish former Napoli, whose place in Marseille will be taken by Alexis Sanchez, now out of the Inter. If there is no agreement with Milik, the alternatives are Muriel of Atalanta (but Newcastle also wants it and the Dea asks for 15 million) and Depay, who is convinced to leave Barcelona, ​​who must lighten the salary.

Instead, Raspadori who seems to be on the road to Napoli is no longer interested. As for the transfers, Valencia has given up on taking Arthur, and has chosen Nico Gonzalez of Barcelona, ​​a boy assisted by Jorge Mendes. Rabiot, on the other hand, has approached Manchester United: the deal is based on 15.5 million pounds which can become 19.5 with bonuses. United also has an understanding with the player. Inter are still wondering about Skriniar (Inzaghi has asked for confirmation) and try to take Akanji from Borussia Dortmund, while Napoli is defining the sale of Ruiz to PSG which, in exchange, should send the goalkeeper Keylor to Spalletti’s court Navas, to which the destination is fine. Meanwhile, Sirigu is the new “twelfth”, having signed a contract worth 700 thousand euros per season.

To replace the Spanish midfielder Giuntoli relies on Szoboszlai of Leipzig. Naples has also defined the sale of Petagna to Monza, and now to replace him it will close with Verona to have the “Cholito” Simeone. Sassuolo has instead defined with Inter the transfer of Pinamonti to neroverde, for which the competition from Atalanta and Monza was won. The attacker will go to Emilia outright, for about twenty million.

Milan and Roma try to complete the squad. The Italian champions want a central defender and a midfielder. For the latter role, the Nigerian Raphael Onyedika, a midfielder born in 2001 in force at Midtjylland, a classic “wall” in front of the defense who recovers an infinite number of balls, has climbed positions. For the defense there is Diallo of the PSG, for which, however, the French want the obligation of redemption. Milan had also been offered Tanganga from Tottenham, whose agent was also in Trigoria, where however the preferred solution remains Bailly. In any case, the eventual arrival of Tanganga in Rome would disregard any discourse on Zaniolo, for whom the interest of the Spurs is always strong. Mourinho does not want n. 22 starts, but if an offer of 50 million euros in cash were to arrive from London, the sale of the former Inter talent could materialize. On the other hand, there is always Belotti. –

