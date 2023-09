Scoring together again, Vlahovic and Chiesa seal the success against Lazio. The Serbian striker broke the deadlock after 10′ by counter-balling Locatelli’s cut ball into the net; Chiesa doubles the lead, finishing a nice team action with his left foot. In the second half Bremer misses a support in the build-up phase and Luis Alberto punishes him, but 3′ later Vlahovic scores a brace, securing the result with a great goal from the edge

CLASSIFICATION

