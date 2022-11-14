All the words of the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, who spoke to Dazn’s microphones to comment on the performance against Juventus

After the 3-0 defeat of Lazio against Juventus, Sarri spoke to the microphones of Dazn to comment on the performance of his players. Here’s how the technician put it: “We had done well for 40 minutes without risking and without ever putting the race in their hands. Kean’s first goal was a turning point and then going to attack a team that takes refuge is not easy. It seems to me the result is a bit wide. I’m not saying that they didn’t deserve it, but 3-0 seems to me a liar in relation to the match, but the responsibility is ours, we also lost the second goal by losing a trivial ball out“. About errors:”The line was perhaps a bit ‘wide on the first goal compared to where the ball was, but if you lose the ball there it is going to be difficult for us, then his long balls did not suffer. We suffered in our half by losing the balls in complicated situations. I haven’t seen anything again, but the feeling is that on the first goal we were a bit wide“.

On Juventus: “Even before the advantage they took refuge low, I expected them to play like this, I could have doubts about the pair of forwards but not about the attitude“. Then a balance sheet:”To me as a mentality to have plan a, b and c I don’t like it. I would like a plan and carry it through, in a race then it is normal that there are different moments. The balance is good, we are in the Champions area, a high level position. Clearly, when we lack important players, the situation becomes more complicated than other high-ranking teams“. See also To the Vogheresi "Amici di Piazza" the Autogol & Friends tournament

On the sensations: “We are quite satisfied, it is clear that we must not be satisfied, in my opinion we can grow further. You can’t lose a race like this for two of our mistakes. We are happy, but we are also looking to improve“. On the stop:”The break is good for everyone I think, we have run out of nervous and mental energy with players in the infirmary, but it is the madness of this year’s calendar“. On the World Cup:”I think I don’t even look at it for the piss I got with this calendar“. Finally on the market:”Seeing what Lazio have done in recent years, it seems to me that in January there weren’t numerous markets, sometimes not even made. In the break we will talk to the president and the director and understand the intentions“.

