The corporate shock does not stop the renewals and for the future ahead with the green line

The corporate tsunami has slowed down the Juventus transfer market, but hasn’t completely paralyzed it. The ds Federico Cherubini, after the resignation of the president Andrea Agnelli and of the whole board (November 28), received the trust of the property at least until June. And with the top management of the club, he shared the guidelines for managing the first six months of 2023: forward with the renewals considered central to the future and antennas straight on talents, regardless of what happens at the end of the championship. In addition to any adjustments to manage the moment – ​​Karsdorp remains the most concrete option for January, but for June we continue to follow the young full-back Fresneda (Valladolid) – pieces to build the new cycle. The first brick of the puzzle is English and he is only 19 years old: only the official extension of Samuel Iling Jr is awaited, the class of 2003 who with his mix of strength and power helped to regenerate Juventus in the most difficult moment of the season. The Bianconeri’s pre-World Cup comeback, with six consecutive victories that allowed Allegri’s team to move from eighth to third place, experienced an important stage in Lecce. Success signed by Fagioli following an assist from the former Chelsea player. Iling Jr had also taken the stage in the final defeat of the Champions League at Benfica. Flashes that have not gone unnoticed around Europe. So much so that the renewal of the English full-back – contract until 2026 with an option for another season – counts as a real coup. Partly because he arrived at Juventus young and with a free agent. And partly because the boy, now that he has recovered from the ankle injury, has been included on a permanent basis in Allegri’s squad. Iling Jr will be a precious arrow and more for Juventus. See also Juve-Pogba, De Ligt, today the match between Pimenta and the club

Captain future — The next piece that will be armored is Manuel Locatelli, in Juventus circles considered the captain of the future, that is, after Bonucci and Danilo. The redemption of the 24-year-old ex Sassuolo will be official at Juve’s first point in Serie A in February or March. The next step, already set after the summer “no thanks” to Manchester United, will be the renewal of the contract. White smoke will almost be a formality. Locatelli led Juve before the World Cup and the feeling is that he will also do so after the second half. Leandro Paredes, finalist with Argentina, will not only arrive last, but in recent months he has been relegated to the black and white hierarchies. The redemption from PSG, with the obligation already lapsed due to Juventus’ lack of access to the round of 16 of the Champions League, is much more than uphill.

Kiwior in pole — Although the World Cup has sanctioned the overtaking of Strahinja Pavlovic (Salzburg), the race for Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), who has however become the first name in the “defenders list” for the summer, is not yet downhill. There are several reasons: the Pole is 22 years old, but already has a good experience in Italy and internationally. And, in addition to being crowned by a certain Lewandowski, he has a left foot. Anything but a detail for Juventus who said goodbye to Chiellini last summer and will dismiss Alex Sandro next summer. Regardless of any change, managerial or technical, the Bianconeri’s priority is to add a left-handed player to the right-footed Bonucci, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Rugani… Competition for Kiwior is not lacking, both in Italy and in Europe, but according to filter from Poland, the bianconeri are well positioned for the moment. Thanks to an in-depth survey of the past few weeks. See also Data: Only Zhou Qi scored in double figures in the men's basketball team, Sun Minghui made 7 mistakes, and Araki made 32 points and 0 mistakes._Lebanon_Game_Contribution

December 15 – 09:43

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

