Juventus market, for Kostic it is done: he is not called up for the European Super Cup

Turin, 9 August 2022

Turin, 9 August 2022 – Filip Kostic is virtually a new footballer of the Juventus . The Piedmontese club and Concord Francoforte they found an agreement on the basis of 15 million euros plus bonuses, which should raise the Bianconeri’s spending up to 18 million. The Serbian player is expected in Turin already today, to then undergo the usual medical examinations tomorrow and sign the multi-year contract with the Old Lady. To confirm all this, here is the communication from the German club concerning the non-departure of the class ’92 for Helsinki, where tomorrow evening Real Madrid and Eintracht will compete for the European Super Cup.

The position of the Eintracht

“Filip performed exemplary last season and played an important role in the Europa League victory – the words of Markus Krösche , sporting director of the Frankfurt club – We have always said that we would not put any obstacles in his way if we received a good offer for all parties and that we would talk about it. We are currently in advanced negotiations with a club and are finding a solution. We have a large squad and we have a lot of faith in the guys, who all deserve a chance and are excited about the challenges that await us. In this context, we have decided – also at the request of the possible new club – not to call Filip “.

