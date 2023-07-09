Juventus, meeting at the Continassa on Monday: the squad and the latest news

Countdown to the official start of the new season has already begun. There Juventus on Monday 10 July he will meet at the Continassa to start preparing for the new sporting season. Beyond Paul Pogba, Mattia De Sciglio, Nicolò Fagioli and Kaio Jorge (they will be busy during the morning) – already at work for days in the Juventus sports center to recover from his respective injuries – on Monday afternoon Massimiliano Allegri will find some of his players to start working.

The players expected at the Continassa for the rally

The other 13 players expected on Monday afternoon at Continassa are: Pinsoglio, Perin, Bremer, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior, Barrenechea, Aké, Yildiz, Ranocchia, Nicolussi Caviglia, Soulé, Huijsen and Daffara. So many young people and alone three big names available to Allegri on the first day of work at Juventus: Perin, Bremer e Vlahovic. The other Juventus players will join the rest of the group in the coming days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

