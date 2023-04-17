Juventus, midfield to be re-founded: Tielemans is back in fashion

Youri Tielemans back in the crosshairs of Juventus. The difficulties also highlighted against Sassuolo in building dangerous actions push the club to evaluate strengthening the midfield. For this reason, the management is looking for suitable profiles for the future. The Leicester footballer is one of those who like the most. The Belgian is highly courted by Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, but nothing is decided. In addition to Tielemans, there are other players in the Bianconeri’s sights who will have to open a new cycle in the summer.

Holm under Juventus: 55%

The Juventus for the right wing he seems to have decided to bet on Holm. The injury to which the Swede suffered caused him to disappear from the radar of the transfer market, but the Bianconeri never gave up on him. In fact, contacts with Spezia are constant to look for a square. The player’s rating is going down and this ends up favoring the Juventus plans which, according to some newspapers, have already reached an agreement in principle with the player.

Frattesi to Juventus: 40%

Yesterday, Giovanni Carnevali relaunched the rumors they would like David Frattesi courted by Juventus. However, the Emilian manager also declared that the Bianconeri are not alone in the midfielder. In fact, from England they let it be known that De Zerbi’s Brighton are strong on the player and could send an offer shortly. Much will depend on the intentions of the player. Everyone knows that his dream would be to return primarily to Rome and then play in a big league, but no hypothesis should be excluded. It is true that Juventus is working a lot on this track which remains one of the favourites.

Perez to Juventus: 30%

The new name for the black and white defense is the one that leads to Nehuen Perez. Udinese’s Argentine centre-back has grown a lot in these two years, attracting the attention of several clubs, including Juventus. At the moment the negotiation has only been sketched out, but the idea of ​​putting the Argentine in the squad to start the process of rejuvenating the defense is very popular. Udinese values ​​the player at 20 million, but would also be willing to include any technical counterparts.

Tielemans alla Juventus: 25%

The Juventus she’s back to courting Youri Tielemans. Several teams like the Belgian, but he hasn’t decided anything about his future yet. The bianconeri had already been interested in him in January, but the player had clearly made it clear that he wanted to end the season with Leicester and then calmly choose his future destination. Juventus has already had an approach with Tielemans’ agent proposing the club’s objectives and a top engagement, but a lot will also depend on how the season ends. Right now, however, his name is at the top of the Juventus wish list.

Laporte to Juventus: 25%

Among left-handed central defenders, the prices of Aymeric Laporte for next season. The City footballer can represent the great opportunity on sale to strengthen the rearguard. The main problem is related to the costs of the operation given that City are asking for at least 30 million for their defender to which the certainly not light salary must be added. However, in the summer several things could change. The will of Juventus would be to propose a conditional loan as

David Luciani