Home » Juventus-Milan, Pioli: “You need great players to improve”
Sports

Juventus-Milan, Pioli: “You need great players to improve”

by admin
Juventus-Milan, Pioli: “You need great players to improve”

Pioli celebrates qualifying for the Champions League for the third year in a row, but there are no regrets about the season that is ending: “Unfortunately, our league wasn’t up to par, between January and February we played really badly, paying for the break after the World Cup “. Acquitted the new signings who failed to enter: “It was easier to play in Milan than last year”

JUVE-MILAN 0-1: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

See also  Serie A-Leo dyes red Giroud wins ten people with penalty kicks, Milan 2-1 continues the unbeaten start – yqqlm

You may also like

Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian...

The Camino di Sant’Antonio, between Veneto, Emilia Romagna...

Indianapolis 500 first for Newgarden, decided in the...

Walter Tavares Real Madrid – Sportando

Thanks to excellent defense, Ševci won the necessary...

Hudson celebrates javelin throw victory in Rehlingen

Cold zucchini cream, the fresh and light vegetarian...

Transfer market, Milan close to buying Kamada

American driver Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 for...

Allegri, ‘Anomalous season, I don’t wish it on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy