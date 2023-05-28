Juventus-Milan, Pioli: “You need great players to improve”

Pioli celebrates qualifying for the Champions League for the third year in a row, but there are no regrets about the season that is ending: “Unfortunately, our league wasn’t up to par, between January and February we played really badly, paying for the break after the World Cup “. Acquitted the new signings who failed to enter: “It was easier to play in Milan than last year”

JUVE-MILAN 0-1: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

