Vlahovic does not recover from the strain on his tendon and is not on the squad list for the match against Milan (Bonucci is instead). Allegri thinks about the trident with Chiesa, Kean and Di Maria, Danilo and Cuadrado are back after the disqualification. Pioli towards the confirmation of the last formation: Messias ahead of Saelemaekers, space for Thiaw paired with Tomori. Below are the probable formations for the match at the Stadium

THE CONFERENCES: ALLEGRI – PIOLI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook