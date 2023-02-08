On the evening of the victory of Salerno, for the Juventus there is also bad news: theinjury a Fabio MirettiIn the 43rd minute, the Juventus player went off the field through injury, replaced by Fagioli: in the 40th minute, the midfielder was left on the ground after accidental contact with Coulibaly. It is feared it could be a serious problem, because Miretti left the field in stretcher Very sufferingholding his hands to his face for the ache e in tears. It looked like it might have been a blow to the knee instead it’s the left ankle. Tomorrow the midfielder will undergo the investigations of the case but its conditions are to be monitored. Massimiliano also spoke after Miretti’s match and his injury Allegri: “Let’s see, he doesn’t support his ankle: he took a good hit”.