John Square in the end it could stay at the Juventus. The Colombian seemed certain of his farewell to the black and white colours, but lately, there seems to have been a rapprochement. Paradoxically, in the end, the only one destined to leave the black and white colors could be the one who serves the team the most, that is Rabiot. The club’s situation is tangled and it is difficult to decipher the intentions of the management, even more so given that there is currently no DS. This does not mean that the Old Lady is motionless, but she certainly experiences a moment of greater difficulty.

Rugani away from Juventus: 90%

Gatti’s convincing performances push rugani away from Juventus in the next season. The former Empoli player has a contract expiring in 2024 and is also having little space this season. The new 3 defense structure paradoxically reduced its space even further. For this reason, the bianconeri want to try to monetize the last year of the centre-back. There is no shortage of offers in Rugani. Everything will be in finding a team that the player likes.

Cuadrado away from Juventus: 50%

John Square seemed destined to leave the Juventus at the end of the contract, at the end of the season. However, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri would have asked for confirmation from the Colombian. At this point the management took action. If it is renewed, it will be at significantly lower figures than the current ones. It should be considered that the Colombian is 34 years old and that his current salary of 5 million is no longer sustainable. However, if before the renewal seemed impossible, now there is a glimmer of more.

Frattesi to Juventus: 50%

The Juventus would be tightening for Frattesi. The player has long been in Roma’s sights, but the two clubs have never reached an agreement. That’s why the Bianconeri are pushing hard. Frattesi represents the ideal profile to reinforce the median. Rabiot’s increasingly probable farewell prompts us to look for a profile with similar characteristics. The valuation of 35 million is high, but the Bianconeri are convinced they can find the right formula. Frattesi would not have placed qualification for a European cup as a condition and this is a reason for optimism among the management.

Igor at Juventus: 30%

As for the central defense, the Juventus she’s ready to pounce Igor. Allegri is clamoring for a left-footed centre-back and the Brazilian seems to be the favorite for that role. Growing up a lot with Italiano, Igor combines physicality and speed. The contract expiring in 2024 is one more reason to push towards this purchase. Fiorentina would like to renew the centre-back’s contract, but if an agreement is not found, the bianconeri would be ready to enter.

Guendouzi to Juventus: 15%

The Juventus for midfield he keeps an eye out Matthew Guendouzi of Marseille. The former Arsenal player remembers Rabiot not only physically, but also in terms of playing characteristics. This is why the Bianconeri have put him among the possible reinforcements for next season. His valuation is around 30 million, a figure that is undoubtedly important, but which could be within the club’s reach in case of qualification for the next Champions League. Guendouzi is impressing in Ligue1 and, after his unfortunate adventure in the Premier League, he would be ready to try to establish himself in another big club.

David Luciani