Home Sports Juventus-Nantes 1-1, Lazio beat Cluj 1-0 THE PHOTOS – Football
Sports

Juventus-Nantes 1-1, Lazio beat Cluj 1-0 THE PHOTOS – Football

by admin
Juventus-Nantes 1-1, Lazio beat Cluj 1-0 THE PHOTOS – Football
news-txt”>

Juventus-Nantes 1-1 THE breaking latest news for the round of 32 of the Europa League while the Lazio beat Cluj 1-0 for the round of 32 of the Conference League.

“I never said I wanted a Juve that wins 1-0. Look at the numbers of my teams: the best defense and the second attack, from Milan to Juventus, are teams with 70-80 goals. Go and see how you stand thirst with ham. They are facts, numbers, and you can’t escape them. I never wanted teams that win 1-0. It’s your stuff, abstract, that you tell each other to make small talk”. A very nervous Massimiliano Allegri thus replied, on Sky Sport, to Stefano De Grandis’ studio observation, who had observed: “After the 1-1 draw (with Nantes in the Europa League, ed) we saw a furious team. Does that mean that Juventus no longer exists who can live by 1-0, with great discipline?”. The question sent the Juventus coach into a rage: “By now there is this commonplace that I want Juve to draw 1-0, I’m tired of hearing this bullshit. They are not true, inaccurate things”.

Giacomo Bonaventura and Angel Di Maria

I GOL

Al 60′ Juventus-Nantes 1-1. The transalpines equalized with a goal from Blas

At 45+4 Lazio Cluj 1-0. The hosts took the lead with a goal by Ciro Immobile following an assist from Felipe Anderson

Al 13′ Juventus-Nantes 1-0. Unlock the game for the bianconeri Vlahovic assisted by Chiesa


RESULTS OF THE MATCHES PLAYED ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16TH

Europa League

Ajax-Union Berlino 0-0
Barcellona-Manchester United 2-2
Salzburg-Rome 1-0
Shakhtar-Rennes 2-1
Juventus-Nantes 1-1
Leverkusen-Monaco 2-3
Sevilla-PSV 3-0
Sporting-Midtiylland 1-1

See also  El Kaouakibi is training and is playing the starting spot on the right with Andreoni

Conference League
Bodo/Glimt-Lech 0-0
Braga-Fiorentina 0-4
Qarabag-Gent 1-0
Trabzonspor-Basilea 1-0
Lazio-Cluj 1-0
AEK Larnaca-Dnipro-1 1-0
Ludogorets-Anderlecht 1-0
S.Tiraspol-Partizan 0-1

ANSA agency

Giallorossi defeated in the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League REPORT Viola show in Portugal for the Conference (ANSA)

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy