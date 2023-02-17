news-txt”>

Juventus-Nantes 1-1 THE breaking latest news for the round of 32 of the Europa League while the Lazio beat Cluj 1-0 for the round of 32 of the Conference League.

“I never said I wanted a Juve that wins 1-0. Look at the numbers of my teams: the best defense and the second attack, from Milan to Juventus, are teams with 70-80 goals. Go and see how you stand thirst with ham. They are facts, numbers, and you can’t escape them. I never wanted teams that win 1-0. It’s your stuff, abstract, that you tell each other to make small talk”. A very nervous Massimiliano Allegri thus replied, on Sky Sport, to Stefano De Grandis’ studio observation, who had observed: “After the 1-1 draw (with Nantes in the Europa League, ed) we saw a furious team. Does that mean that Juventus no longer exists who can live by 1-0, with great discipline?”. The question sent the Juventus coach into a rage: “By now there is this commonplace that I want Juve to draw 1-0, I’m tired of hearing this bullshit. They are not true, inaccurate things”.

Giacomo Bonaventura and Angel Di Maria

I GOL

Al 60′ Juventus-Nantes 1-1. The transalpines equalized with a goal from Blas

At 45+4 Lazio Cluj 1-0. The hosts took the lead with a goal by Ciro Immobile following an assist from Felipe Anderson

Al 13′ Juventus-Nantes 1-0. Unlock the game for the bianconeri Vlahovic assisted by Chiesa



RESULTS OF THE MATCHES PLAYED ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16TH

Europa League

Ajax-Union Berlino 0-0

Barcellona-Manchester United 2-2

Salzburg-Rome 1-0

Shakhtar-Rennes 2-1

Juventus-Nantes 1-1

Leverkusen-Monaco 2-3

Sevilla-PSV 3-0

Sporting-Midtiylland 1-1

Conference League

Bodo/Glimt-Lech 0-0

Braga-Fiorentina 0-4

Qarabag-Gent 1-0

Trabzonspor-Basilea 1-0

Lazio-Cluj 1-0

AEK Larnaca-Dnipro-1 1-0

Ludogorets-Anderlecht 1-0

S.Tiraspol-Partizan 0-1