“I never said I wanted a Juve that wins 1-0. Look at the numbers of my teams: the best defense and the second attack, from Milan to Juventus, are teams with 70-80 goals. Go and see how you stand thirst with ham. They are facts, numbers, and you can’t escape them. I never wanted teams that win 1-0. It’s your stuff, abstract, that you tell each other to make small talk”. A very nervous Massimiliano Allegri thus replied, on Sky Sport, to Stefano De Grandis’ studio observation, who had observed: “After the 1-1 draw (with Nantes in the Europa League, ed) we saw a furious team. Does that mean that Juventus no longer exists who can live by 1-0, with great discipline?”. The question sent the Juventus coach into a rage: “By now there is this commonplace that I want Juve to draw 1-0, I’m tired of hearing this bullshit. They are not true, inaccurate things”.
Al 60′ Juventus-Nantes 1-1. The transalpines equalized with a goal from Blas
At 45+4 Lazio Cluj 1-0. The hosts took the lead with a goal by Ciro Immobile following an assist from Felipe Anderson
Al 13′ Juventus-Nantes 1-0. Unlock the game for the bianconeri Vlahovic assisted by Chiesa
RESULTS OF THE MATCHES PLAYED ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16TH
Europa League
Ajax-Union Berlino 0-0
Barcellona-Manchester United 2-2
Salzburg-Rome 1-0
Shakhtar-Rennes 2-1
Juventus-Nantes 1-1
Leverkusen-Monaco 2-3
Sevilla-PSV 3-0
Sporting-Midtiylland 1-1
Conference League
Bodo/Glimt-Lech 0-0
Braga-Fiorentina 0-4
Qarabag-Gent 1-0
Trabzonspor-Basilea 1-0
Lazio-Cluj 1-0
AEK Larnaca-Dnipro-1 1-0
Ludogorets-Anderlecht 1-0
S.Tiraspol-Partizan 0-1
