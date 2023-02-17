Juve unlucky in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs. Bianconeri ahead in the 13th minute in the sign of the three forwards: Di Maria opens for Chiesa who frees Vlahovic for the lead. Fideo tries, Girotto nearly scores his own goal. After the even interval by Blas, Chiesa stopped by the woodwork: crossbar and post with his left foot. Cross from corner also for Di Maria. In the 95th minute Centonze touches with his hand, but it’s not a penalty: the Var punishes Bremer’s push. The return to France was decisive

