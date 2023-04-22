Juventus Naples, Allegri’s press conference. VIDEO

The Juventus team plunges back into the championship without worrying, at least for the moment, the penalty of 15 points in the standings. Allegri: “We were good at resetting ourselves mentally, but maybe without it we would have had 10 more points, it was mental conditioning.” On tomorrow’s opponent: “No redemption for the first leg, just the desire to play against the team that killed the championship”. On Vlahovic: “He’s not in charge of Juve, he has to stay calm”

There was no story in the first leg match in January. The win against Maradona del Napoli he soon put a tombstone on Juventus’ Scudetto-aspirations, then definitively truncated by penalty of 15 points. For two days the asterisk has disappeared in the black and white standings, but the delay from the top remains enormous, 16 points. However, the opportunity is propitious to secure the place in the Champions League, as he says Maximilian Allegri in the press conference: “Napoli are having an extraordinary championship and deservedly will win it. Difficult match against a team that came out of the Champions League with a good match and will want to reach the finish line as soon as possible. We aim for second place and to enter the Champions League.”

The effects of the penalty on the team The bianconeri performed well and consistently after being penalized: “We reset everything, we made a mental effort to adapt to the rankings and get back on top. We did everything well, but now we have to do better, hitting two finals and going to take Lazio”. However, the coach is not convinced that the -15 was just a motivational factor: “We were mentally conditioned, perhaps without it we would now have 10 more points. However, we did everything possible. I don’t want an excuse, let’s concentrate on all the commitments that await us until June. Points must be made on the pitch, regardless of what will be future sentences”. See also Infighting broke out in Juventus!The decision of the top coach and the player chairman was questioned – yqqlm

The problems of the forwards and the conditions of the defenders There are no particular problems in terms of unavailability in the black and white squad: “Bremer it has nothing, I’ll take stock tomorrow morning. Bonucci, Rugani and De Sciglio I am at your complete disposal. We just have to see how the players have recovered after the Europa League.” The poor form of the forwards doesn’t even worry, protagonists of only 4 goals in the last 16 in the squad: “Church he played 90 minutes on Thursday, sure he can start. But we have to see how he will have recovered. Our forwards are unlucky now and aren’t having a good moment, but they are valuable and will come back to give us an important hand. I’m not worried about Vlahovic, his is a path of growth. He hasn’t become scarce, he’s an excellent player who needs to improve, remain serene. He’s not in charge of Juventus, the whole team is.” On the possible turnover in view of the Italian Cup semi-final: “With the five substitutions I can rotate a lot, but first we have to think about winning tomorrow. Milan-Napoli was a good match, with a high technical and tactical content. They play as always, the motivation is high and they’re fine on a physical level. We don’t think to redeem ourselves after the defeat in the first leg, but we want to play and win against a team that killed the championship”.

A league Champions League schedule With eight matchdays to go, what is the current situation for the 2023/24 European cups? Here are the results and calendar of the main contenders for Europe. With Juve who, after suspension of the 15-point penalty (and awaiting the new judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal) are now in third place See also Juve, 2022 from Vlahovic to Pogba and Di Maria, the defeats and Agnelli's farewell THE 30th DAY Spice- Lazio 0-3

0-3 Bologna- Milan 1-1

1-1 Napoli -Verona 0-0

-Verona 0-0 Inter -Monza 0-1

-Monza 0-1 Sassuolo- Juventus 1-0

1-0 Roma – Udinese 3-0

– Udinese 3-0 Fiorentina-Atalanta 1-1 RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order: Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level

among all teams that finished level In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches

General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)

in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie) Draw THE EUROPEAN PLACEMENTS 1st place – Champions League group

2nd place – Champions League group

3rd place – Champions League group

4th place – Champions League group

5th place – Europa League groups

6th place – Europa League groups

7th place – Conference League play-offs THE VARIABLE ITALIAN CUP – Technically, the winner of the Italian Cup would have access to the Europa League by right together with the fifth (and sixth in the Conference), otherwise they would climb one position in the league. We will therefore have to wait for the final outcome of the tournament (the two semi-finals are Inter-Juve and Fiorentina-Cremonese)