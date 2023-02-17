The new midfielder of the Juventus could come from the Premier League. According to the English media, the Bianconeri would be interested in Pablo Fornals, West Ham Spanish midfielder. With the Hammers in the relegation zone, all his players have become valuable players in the transfer market. The class of 1996 is no exception, which could arrive for a figure much lower than its real value. Fornals is not the only midfielder seen. The Old Lady is aware that this is the area where he will have to act more in the next season, but not the only one.

Moro at Juventus: 40%

The Juventus follow carefully Luca Moro. The striker from Frosinone, but owned by Sassuolo, is playing a good season in Serie B, even if he only scored 5 goals. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe bianconeri would be thinking about the class of 2001 with a view to rejuvenation. It is not certain that Moro will then remain at Allegri’s court, but it is certainly a profile that is evaluated because it has ample room for improvement and is considered an excellent prospect.

Baldanzi to Juventus: 35%

The Juventus has forcefully entered the race for Thomas Baldanzi. Empoli’s jewel is in the crosshairs of half of Serie A and even the Bianconeri are thinking about it. Baldanzi has earned his starting points this season, pushing Bajrami first to the bench and then to Sassuolo. The boy has important qualities and is one of the few remaining pure attacking midfielders in our football. Juve’s new policy, based on young people, preferably Italians, makes Baldanzi a target. It won’t be easy to win a lot of competition, but the player will be closely monitored.

Juventus under Golov: 25%

Before he moved to Monaco in 2018, Golovin he had long been a goal of Juventus. Next summer the Old Lady could come back to him. The Russian has matured a lot during his years at Monaco, acquiring a more international status. The contract expiring in 2024 means that next is the best season to sell the player. The Russian was born in 1996, therefore in full maturity, which is why he would be an excellent shot to reshape the midfield. Juventus is seriously thinking about it and could soon open negotiations with Monaco.

Fornals alla Juventus: 20%

Pablo Fornals entered among the objectives of the Juventus. The Spanish midfielder could leave next summer for between 15 and 20 million euros. The technical crisis of West Ham, (which almost certainly will not participate in the next European cups and, indeed, risks relegation) leads us to look into their squad. Fornals is a flexible player who could take Paredes’ place in the black and white squad. In fact, the Argentine will not be redeemed. The Hammers don’t even consider him a fundamental player, so they would be more inclined to sell him for a medium-low figure. Therefore his name might be good for the Old Lady.

Aarons alla Juventus: 20%

The road to Fresneda becomes complicated also given the strong competition. This is why Juventus is thinking of alternatives on the right wing. One of these leads to Max Aarons, Norwich full-back due to expire in 2024. The player seemed destined for the big leap last season, but instead remained in the Championship. In the summer it could represent a cheap opportunity in a role where finding quality interpreters is increasingly difficult.

