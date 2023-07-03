Juventus, Noah Okafor shot at Giuntoli?

Could be Noah Okafor Cristiano Giuntoli’s transfer market. The Swiss expires in 2024 and, in the event of the sale of Vlahovic, he could be the one chosen to inherit. This is the latest market rumor regarding Juventus’ attack, in a market which, despite the confirmations of Rabiot and Milik and the arrival of Weah, has yet to take off. First it is necessary for the new executive to take office and start drafting the programs with Allegri. Then he’ll go hunting for reinforcements.

Berardi to Juventus: 35%

The Gazzetta dello Sport has recently revived the interest of Juventus per Dominic Berardi. The Sassuolo striker has long been courted by Lazio who would like to give themselves a gift from a Champions League point of view. However, the Biancocelesti have not yet reached an agreement with Sassuolo. Instead, the Bianconeri are looking for a winger who can replace Di Maria. Hence the idea of ​​the European champion who already years ago refused the Old Lady. The valuation of the neroverde captain is around 30 million. Will it be the right time to arrange the marriage?

Holm under Juventus: 35%

The Juventus for the defense is thinking about Holm. The Swede from Spezia seemed very close to Atalanta a few weeks ago, but the negotiation got stuck. Once established, Giuntoli could attempt to attack the player. Il Sports Courier he says that the bianconeri could put around 12 million on the plate to secure the winger. Lo Spezia, for its part, starts from a valuation of 15 million.

Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus: 25%

Milinkovic-Savic he just wants the Juventus, second Tuttosport. The Serbian will not renew his contract with Lazio and is waiting for a black and white move already in this transfer window. However, the Bianconeri must first place Zakaria, McKennie and Arthur. If he could do it, he would attack the Serbian. Lotito asks for 40 million, but the Old Lady counts on the fact that the claims will decrease over time. In the background there are Inter and Milan who could think about the Sergeant, but at the moment they have other priorities. From abroad, on the other hand, no one has yet shown up. This is why Juventus’ trust remains intact.

Okafor to Juventus: 15%

Noah Okafor has entered the crosshairs of Juventus. According to what the Gazzetta dello Sport the Swiss could become a concrete target in case of Dusan Vlahovic’s departure. The 2000 class has a contract expiring in 2024 and costs around 30 million. There has been interest in him from the Premier League for some time, but so far no one has sunk the blow. At the moment the black and white one is only an interest, but it could materialize later.

Yazici to Juventus: 10%

The Juventus would be interested in Yusuf Yazici, Turkish attacking midfielder from Lille. To report it is Tuttosportaccording to which the black and whites are thinking of a playmaker to make the black and white maneuver more unpredictable. Yazici costs around 15 million, having the contract expiring in 2024 and could represent a low cost option. At the moment, however, this remains only a rumor.

